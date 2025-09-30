United States Orthobiologics Market Outlook Report 2023-2033

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Orthobiologics Market Outlook to 2033 - Cartilage Repair, Bone Grafts and Substitutes, Bone Growth Stimulators and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "United States Orthobiologics Market Outlook to 2033" is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the United States Orthobiologics market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Cartilage Repair, Bone Grafts and Substitutes, Bone Growth Stimulators, Soft Tissue Biologics and Viscosupplementation



The United States Orthobiologics Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share data for Orthobiologics Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Orthobiologics Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Scope

Cartilage Repair

Bone Grafts and Substitutes

Bone Growth Stimulators

Soft Tissue Biologics

Viscosupplementation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Orthobiologics Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Orthobiologics Market, United States

3.1 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.3 Cartilage Repair Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.4 Soft Tissue Biologics Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.5 Viscosupplementation Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.3 Cartilage Repair Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.4 Soft Tissue Biologics Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.5 Viscosupplementation Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024



4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Orthobiologics Market

4.1 Medtronic Plc

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Sanofi

4.3 Stryker Corp

4.4 Bioventus Inc

4.5 Orthofix Holdings Inc

4.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

4.7 Orthofix Medical Inc

4.8 Arthrex Inc

4.9 Enovis Corp



5 Orthobiologics Market Pipeline Products



6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Debt Offerings

6.1.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Prices USD743.76 Million in Public Offering of 3.518% Notes Due 2032



7 Recent Developments

7.1 Corporate Communications

7.1.1 Jul 08, 2025: Medtronic Appoints Chad Spooner as Chief Financial Officer of MiniMed

7.1.2 May 21, 2025: Medtronic Announces Leadership Change in Cardiovascular Portfolio

7.1.3 Aug 21, 2024: AGFA HealthCare Announces the UK AGFA HealthCare User Group

7.2 Financial Announcements

7.2.1 Apr 18, 2025: Integra LifeSciences to Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2025

7.2.2 Apr 16, 2025: Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Receives CLIA Approval for FaStep Multi-Drug Urine Test Panel

7.2.3 Mar 05, 2025: Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 10, 2025

7.2.4 Feb 04, 2025: Integra LifeSciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on February 25, 2025

7.2.5 Jan 22, 2025: Baxter to Host Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

7.2.6 Jan 13, 2025: ATEC Announces Select Preliminary Financial Results for 2024 and Provides 2025 Outlook

7.3 Government and Public Interest

7.3.1 Jun 19, 2025: Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd Receives 510(K) Clearance For Nitrile Powder Free Examination Glove with Tremella Fuciformis Extract

7.3.2 Apr 10, 2025: New Study Shows Arima Genomics' Technology Detects Actionable Cancer Drivers in Solid Tumors Missed by Standard Tests

7.3.3 Feb 17, 2025: Baxter to Present at Raymond James & Associates' 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

7.3.4 Feb 04, 2025: Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Lifesciences Conference

7.4 Legal And Regulatory

7.4.1 Jun 13, 2025: FDA Approves Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Drug for Patients With Resectable Locally Advanced Head and Neck Cancer, Backed by Dana-Farber Research

7.4.2 Jun 04, 2025: Glucotrack to Showcase Long-Term Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor at American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions

7.4.3 Apr 15, 2025: Hangzhou SHINING3D Dental Technology Receives 510(K) Clearance For DT20 Denture Base Resin

7.4.4 Jan 05, 2025: Synergy Biomedical Receives 510(K) Clearance For BioSphere Putty

7.5 Other Significant Developments

7.5.1 May 20, 2025: APEX Biologix Enters Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Bioventus LLC for XCELL PRP System

7.6 Product News

7.6.1 Apr 23, 2025: Assure Tech Receives CLIA Approval for Healcare Panel Dip Test

7.6.2 Mar 10, 2025: Carmell Corp Rebrands as Longevity Health Holdings To Highlight Business Focus & Growth Strategy

7.7 Strategy And Business Planning

7.7.1 Mar 06, 2025: Modern Sports Medicine & Wellness Enters Into Partnership With NeuralCure AI

7.7.2 Jan 08, 2025: Moonlake Initiates Three New Clinical Trials and Further Expands the Portfolio of Indications for the Nanobody Sonelokimab



8 Appendix



