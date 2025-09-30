North America Orthobiologics Market Outlook Report 2018-2033 - Focus on Cartilage Repair, Bone Grafts and Substitutes, and Bone Growth Stimulators

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Orthobiologics Market Outlook to 2033 - Cartilage Repair, Bone Grafts and Substitutes, Bone Growth Stimulators and Others" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the evolving landscape of the orthobiologics sector in North America, providing invaluable data on market dynamics, trends, and projections. This comprehensive databook delivers crucial insights on market value in USD, volume in units, and average pricing details across several market segments, including Cartilage Repair, Bone Grafts and Substitutes, Bone Growth Stimulators, Soft Tissue Biologics, and Viscosupplementation.

The report features pivotal market information such as:

Annualized market revenues, unit volume, and average pricing data spanning from 2018 to 2033 for each segment.

Detailed 2023 data on company shares within the Orthobiologics Market.

Comprehensive corporate profiles of significant players in the North America Orthobiologics Market, along with insights into pipeline products, relevant news, and notable deals, contingent on data availability.

Benefits of the North America Orthobiologics Market Report:

Craft effective business strategies by identifying key market segments with potential for substantial growth.

Formulate successful market-entry and expansion plans within the orthobiologics sector.

Develop competitive strategies by understanding market positioning and standing of different companies.

Create informed investment strategies by pinpointing the market segments expected to experience significant growth in the near future.

Segments covered include:

Cartilage Repair

Bone Grafts and Substitutes

Bone Growth Stimulators

Soft Tissue Biologics

Viscosupplementation

Companies Featured

Medtronic Plc

Sanofi

Stryker Corp

Bioventus Inc

Orthofix Holdings Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Arthrex Inc

Orthofix Medical Inc

Enovis Corp

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gh3nsd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.