The Open Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025: Rolex, Mastercard, Hugo Boss and Doosan Leading Partnerships at Royal Portrush

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - The Open 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2025 Open Championship, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports achieved its highest viewership for The Open to date, amassing 21.2 million hours of viewing. Sky, the pay-TV operator, have acquired the rights in the UK and Ireland to The Open. The four-year deal, which is set to cover the 2024 to 2028 period, is worth an estimated $23.58 million annually. NBC, the national network, have acquired the rights in the USA to The Open. The 12-year deal, which came into effect in 2017 and is set to expire in 2028, has a reported annual value of $50 million. In the United States, NBC's coverage of the final round garnered an average of 4.1 million viewers, marking a 21% increase from 2024.



The 2025 Open secured agreements with 18 sponsorship partners, 17 of whom also partnered with the tournament in the previous year. The 2025 Open is expected to generate an estimated $58.98 million in sponsorship revenue. For the 2025 edition, there is one new sponsor, Tourism Northern Ireland, which has entered a one-year partnership with the tournament due to its location at the Royal Portrush Golf Club this year. According to the analyst, the tournament boasted four sponsors, each with sponsorship agreements valued at an estimated $6.25 million annually. These sponsors were Rolex, Mastercard, Hugo Boss, and Doosan.



Scottie Scheffler, the winner of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, was awarded a total prize of $3.1 million (£2.3 million). The total prize fund of $17 million (£12.7 million), along with the winner's share, remained consistent with the amounts presented at the 2024 Open at Royal Troon in Scotland. The players who finished in the top three-Scottie Scheffler, Harris English, and Chris Gotterup-each received over $1 million (£751,636), while the top seven finishers secured a prize pool exceeding $500,000 (£375,637) apiece. A record 278,000 spectators represented the highest attendance for The Open hosted outside of St Andrews.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the recent 2025 Open Championship, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of the 2025 Open Championship, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

The Open 2025 Viewership

The Open 2025 Media Revenue

3. Sponsorship Landscape

The Open 2025 Sponsorship Portfolio

The Open 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

The Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Ticketing

The Open 2025 Ticketing Breakdown

6. Appendix

Companies Featured

adidas

Acushnet Company

Toptracer

NetJets

Shepherd Neame

Loch Lomond Group

NTT Data

Aggreko

Tourism Northern Ireland

UPS

Visit Scotland

HSBC

Mercedes-Benz

Nikon

Doosan

Hugo Boss

MasterCard

Rolex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2g1ok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.