Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect

Fourth quarter 2025

  • In Q4, Government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 24 b.kr. market value.
  • The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government issues, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
  • During the quarter, it is planned to issue bonds in the inflation-linked RIKS 50 0915 series, with market making.
  • There is the possibility of switch auctions or buybacks of RIKS 26 0216 during the quarter.

