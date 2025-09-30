Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect

Fourth quarter 2025
- In Q4, Government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 24 b.kr. market value.
- The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government issues, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
- During the quarter, it is planned to issue bonds in the inflation-linked RIKS 50 0915 series, with market making.
- There is the possibility of switch auctions or buybacks of RIKS 26 0216 during the quarter.
Attachment