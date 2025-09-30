Premiere Builders & Remodeling Expands Remodeling Services to More Communities

Tampa, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida September 30, 2025 - -

Premiere Builders & Remodeling, a licensed and insured contractor based in Tampa, has announced the expansion of its remodeling services to additional communities throughout the Tampa Bay region. The company will now provide kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, full home transformations, home additions, and storm damage repair to residents in St. Petersburg, Westchase, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, and Tarpon Springs.

The expansion reflects the rising demand for professional remodeling contractors who can balance design, functionality, and structural integrity. Florida's housing market continues to see steady growth, while many homeowners are choosing to invest in their properties to improve comfort, efficiency, and long-term value. By extending its service area, Premiere Builders & Remodeling aims to make licensed expertise more accessible to families across a broader geographic footprint.

Since its founding, the company has focused on detailed planning, transparent communication, and compliance with building regulations. Its team manages projects ranging from cabinetry installation and flooring replacement to large-scale renovations requiring structural modifications. Contractors within the company are experienced in plumbing, electrical work, lighting, and layout design, providing comprehensive solutions that address both modern and traditional preferences.

"The decision to expand services into neighboring communities comes at a time when many families are prioritizing improvements to their homes," said Jonathan Ofer, owner of Premiere Builders & Remodeling. "The company has consistently emphasized safety, quality, and attention to detail. By expanding into more Tampa Bay communities, it can extend that same level of commitment to a broader group of homeowners."

The company's growth is supported by steady demand in Tampa, where it has completed numerous projects, from single-room updates to full home rebuilds. Requests from homeowners in surrounding areas played a significant role in the decision to extend operations. As remodeling projects often require coordination between design and construction, the company's ability to oversee both phases positions it as a reliable choice for families seeking professional guidance and execution.

Residents in St. Petersburg, Westchase, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, and Tarpon Springs will gain access to the same process the company has refined in Tampa. Projects begin with an in-home consultation and estimate, followed by design and planning that address cabinetry, flooring, lighting, fixtures, and layout considerations. Construction phases include demolition, framing, and system installations, with all work performed in compliance with state and local building codes. Final walkthroughs ensure projects meet homeowner expectations before completion.

One of the company's distinguishing policies is its practice of not requesting final payment until the client approves the finished project. Combined with financing options, this approach offers reassurance to homeowners embarking on renovations that represent significant financial and personal investment. Families in the newly added service areas will benefit from the same guarantees, ensuring projects are completed with both quality and accountability.

The expansion also strengthens the regional availability of storm damage repair. With Florida's climate presenting frequent weather challenges, reliable contractors are essential for homeowners recovering from hurricanes and tropical storms. Premiere Builders & Remodeling has extensive experience with storm-related repairs, including structural restoration, cabinetry replacement, flooring installation, roofing, and complete rebuilds when necessary. These capabilities will now be available to a broader range of homeowners who require immediate assistance following severe weather.

Local architecture was another factor influencing the expansion. Communities across Tampa Bay feature a mix of historic properties, coastal residences, and modern developments. Renovation projects in these areas often require careful adaptation to preserve architectural integrity while enhancing functionality. The company has emphasized its ability to respect local character while incorporating design elements that meet today's standards of comfort and efficiency.

According to Jonathan Ofer, the expansion represents more than business growth. "Every home has its own story, and the company's role is to help families shape that story through thoughtful remodeling," Jonathan Ofer said. "By extending its services into these additional communities, the company is committing to building long-term relationships rooted in trust, quality, and accountability."

The company's announcement comes as homeowners increasingly seek comprehensive remodeling contractors who can manage projects from concept to completion. With its expanded service area, Premiere Builders & Remodeling aims to continue its focus on customer satisfaction, professional knowledge, and consistent workmanship.

The company will maintain its Tampa headquarters while overseeing projects across the extended service region. Homeowners in St. Petersburg, Westchase, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, and Tarpon Springs can now request consultations to explore a range of remodeling options, including modern kitchen updates, bathroom redesigns, full home renovations, and post-storm recovery.

Premiere Builders & Remodeling remains dedicated to offering free in-home estimates, transparent budgeting, and workmanship guarantees for all projects. The company's policy of clear communication and detailed project management will continue to define its work as it serves a growing number of families across Tampa Bay.

