Regulated information, Leuven, 30 September 2025 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and publication of the Annual Report

KBC Ancora invites its shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday 31 October 2025. All relevant information, including the convocation with the agenda and the Annual Report 2024/2025, is available via the website: www.kbcancora.be, under the heading ‘Governance/General Meeting of Shareholders’.

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:

31 October 2025 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

30 January 2026 Interim financial report 2025/2026

28 August 2026 Annual press release for the financial year 2025/2026

