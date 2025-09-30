Brooklyn Brewery Launching Limited-Edition Brooklyn Lager to Celebrate The New Yorker’s 100th Anniversary

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn, NY – September 30th – In celebration of The New Yorker’s landmark 100th anniversary this year, Brooklyn Brewery is excited to announce a special limited-edition release of Brooklyn Lager in collaboration with the magazine. This pairing brings together two New York City icons—Brooklyn Brewery’s renowned amber lager and The New Yorker, a century-long emblem of wit, style, reporting, and cultural commentary.

Each brand carries its own legacy of New York creativity, craftsmanship, and culture. For the past 100 years, The New Yorker has chronicled the city’s politics, arts, and ideas with its signature voice and instantly recognizable covers. And since its debut in 1988, Brooklyn Lager has defined craft beer with its award-winning balance of bold grapefruit and smooth, toasty caramel notes. Now their two lineages come together in a limited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring bespoke packaging spotlighting The New Yorker’s enduring mascot, Eustace Tilley—who, for the occasion, has set aside his monocle in exchange for a pint.

Coinciding with the beer release, Brooklyn Brewery will debut a limited-edition merchandise collection celebrating the centenary. Christoph Niemann’s specially created illustration of Eustace Tilley raising a pint anchors the line, carried onto a two-toned hat, a tulip pint glass, and a stainless steel bottle opener—playful tributes for anyone looking to toast the occasion in true New Yorker style. Available for purchase online, at the Brooklyn Brewery Tasting Room, and at The New Yorker Festival, supplies are limited.

Karli Bainbridge, CMO for Brooklyn Brewery, shared, “To mark The New Yorker’s 100th, we’re proud to raise a pint together. Brooklyn Lager has always been about celebrating the spirit of the city, and partnering with the iconic New Yorker magazine that has chronicled that spirit for generations feels like the perfect match.”

Nicholas Blechman, Creative Director of The New Yorker, added, “For a century, The New Yorker has celebrated New York’s spirit of creativity, wit, and originality. Seeing Eustace Tilley trade his monocle for a pint on this limited-edition Brooklyn Lager is a playful way to toast our centenary—and the city that inspires us both.”

The New Yorker Limited-Edition Brooklyn Lager will be available for a limited time this fall, in 6-pks and 12-pks of 12oz bottles, wherever Brooklyn Brewery beers are sold. Fans can also raise a glass of the collaborative beer together at The New Yorker Festival, taking place October 24–26, 2025 at Webster Hall and the SVA Theater in New York City.

​​Additionally, Brooklyn Brewery will be hosting an event in their Williamsburg Tasting Room on Wednesday, October 15, from 5–10PM, featuring artist Jeremy Nguyen, whose cartoons have appeared in The New Yorker since 2017. From 5–7PM Brooklyn Lagers will be on the house, followed by special prices the rest of the night. Nguyen will be sketching portraits of attendees from 6–10PM on a first-come, first-served basis for those who purchase The New Yorker Limited-Edition Brooklyn Lager merchandise.

For more information and updates on the The New Yorker Limited-Edition Brooklyn Lager and merchandise collection, click here.

Photos of The New Yorker Limited-Edition Brooklyn Lager can be found here.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.

ABOUT THE NEW YORKER:

The New Yorker is celebrating its hundredth anniversary in 2025, honoring the legacy of rigor, fairness, and excellence that has brought the magazine worldwide renown. Visit newyorker.com to enjoy in-depth reporting, commentary, fiction, poetry, humor, and more.

Contact Info



Sarah Usher

sarah@sarahusherpr.com

+1 443-350-4900

Attachments