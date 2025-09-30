AiM Medical Robotics Secures $8.1 Million Series A Financing to Transform Neurosurgery with MRI-Compatible Surgical Robotics

— Financing round led by IQ Capital and 1540 Ventures accelerates path to first-in-human trials for groundbreaking robotic neurosurgical platform —

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiM Medical Robotics Inc. (AiM), a pioneer in MRI-compatible surgical robotic systems, today announced the successful closing of its $8.1 million Series A financing round. The round was led by IQ Capital (London, UK) and 1540 Ventures (New York, USA), with enthusiastic participation from new and returning strategic investors.

“AiM is advancing neurosurgery with a novel robotic platform that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and provides surgeons with real-time imaging to achieve safer, more precise, and more consistent outcomes for patients,” said Alex Wilson, Partner at IQ Capital. “We’re excited to support the company as it moves toward first-in-human trials and clinical adoption.”

AiM’s breakthrough technology enables surgeons to perform precise neurosurgical procedures directly within an MRI — addressing intraoperative shift and eliminating the need to move patients between operating rooms and imaging suites. The Company’s groundbreaking neurosurgery system leverages real-time intraoperative MRI coupled with robotic guidance to ensure precise placement of neurostimulation leads for Parkinson’s disease patients. AiM’s cutting-edge robotic surgery platform also extends to a wide range of cranial procedures including biopsy, tumor ablation, and targeted intracranial delivery of novel therapeutics. This integration offers to make procedures faster, safer, and consistently more accurate while reducing patient risk and healthcare costs.

With an initial close in June 2025, the Series A totaled $8.1 million including $3.75 million in notes converted into equity. The financing round attracted a broad base of world-class investors, with significant investment from institutions including IQ Capital, 1540 Ventures, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI); brain cancer impact investors such as the Sontag Innovation Fund (subsidiary of the Sontag Foundation) and Cancer Research Horizons (affiliate of Cancer Research UK); and prominent angel investor groups including New York Angels (NYA), Harvard Business School Alumni Angels (HBSAA), SWAN Impact Network, Angel Star Ventures, and Keiretsu Forum. To date, AiM has raised over $11.3 million in investment, further bolstered by significant federal grant support for the underlying technology.

"This investment marks the beginning of the next chapter for AiM as we prepare to bring our transformative technology to patients," said Dr. Gregory Fischer, co-founder and CEO of AiM Medical Robotics, Inc. "With first patient enrollment on the horizon, we are eager to demonstrate the profound clinical and commercial impact of AiM’s platform - not only in Parkinson’s disease but across a broad spectrum of cranial procedures including tumor biopsy, cancer and epilepsy ablation, and targeted intracranial drug delivery that will support the burgeoning field of stem cell and gene therapy."

The Series A proceeds will fund AiM’s first-in-human clinical study, expand strategic partnerships, and accelerate product development and regulatory milestones.

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held medical device company based in Worcester, MA, developing next-generation MRI-compatible robotics for neurosurgery. AiM's compact and portable robotic surgery platform integrates actuated instrument alignment into existing clinical workflows while enabling continuous, real-time visualization during surgery. Looking ahead, AiM plans to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance its robotic platform, creating an intelligent surgical ecosystem that can learn from real-world data, optimize workflows, and provide surgeons with predictive insights in real time. By combining advanced intelligent robotics with intraoperative imaging, AiM seeks to unlock a new era of accessible, faster, safer, and more precise brain surgery. The Company's initial target market —DBS neurostimulator lead placement for conditions Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia, and severe OCD — represents an estimated $7.9 billion opportunity.

To learn more about AiM Medical Robotics and its neurosurgical robotics platform, visit https://www.aimmedicalrobotics.com/ and follow on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on AiM’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry, our business, and the device we are developing; and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The statements concern AiM’s business strategies; research and development plans; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory authorizations of AiM’s products; market acceptance of AiM’s products; AiM’s intellectual property; AiM’s reliance on third party organizations; AiM’s competitive position; AiM’s industry environment; AiM’s anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; AiM’s assumptions regarding the size of the available market, the benefits of AiM’s products; product pricing and timing of product launches; management’s expectation with respect to future acquisitions; AiM’s goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and AiM’s cash needs and financing plans. Actual events may differ materially from the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which can be identified by words such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. AiM’s medical device is currently in development and remains subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, delays or difficulties in preclinical and clinical testing, obtaining required regulatory authorizations, supply chain and/or manufacturing challenges, changes in market conditions, and potential competition. The timing and outcome of regulatory reviews and clinical trial results are inherently uncertain and could adversely affect the commercial viability of AiM’s products. AiM may not realize its expectations or achieve its plans. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. All forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs and assumptions of AiM management as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as AiM’s current plans, estimates, and beliefs. AiM cannot guarantee future results, events, or performance. AiM does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

