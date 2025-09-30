The Charoen AArt Presents ‘IMPERMANENCE’ by Bryce Watanasoponwong

Bangkok, Thailand , Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charoen AArt, an artist-run gallery in Bangkok, presents IMPERMANENCE, a solo exhibition by Thai photographer Bryce Watanasoponwong. On view from October 12 to December 7, 2025, the exhibition features 18 mixed-media works reflecting on the fragility of memory and the inevitability of change.





Poster for IMPERMANENCE, a solo exhibition by Bryce Watanasoponwong at The Charoen AArt, Bangkok.

IMPERMANENCE asks: when vivid memories fade and fragment, what remains? The works draw inspiration from Buddhist thought and the writings of Japanese philosopher Daisaku Ikeda, emphasising the creation of value in the face of impermanence.

Each piece begins with a photograph, layered with abstract imagery produced through experiments with light, kaleidoscope lenses, slide film, and cross-processing. Colours overlap to suggest shifting memory, while miniature 3D-printed figures appear in different postures. From many to one, their gradual reduction becomes a metaphor for memory dissolving over time.

“Bryce’s work reminds us that change is not an ending but a transformation. IMPERMANENCE invites us to see memory as something that keeps evolving,” — Jennifer Mabangkru, Communications at The Charoen AArt

The exhibition also connects with a wider tradition of artists who have expanded the boundaries of photography. From postwar experimenters who merged images with objects to contemporary practices that use repetition to reflect on memory and time, this lineage informs Bryce’s approach. By placing miniature 3D-printed figures directly onto photographic prints, he extends these ideas and turns each work into both an image and a record of memory’s erosion.

IMPERMANENCE will be on view at The Charoen AArt from October 12 to December 7, 2025.

For more information and updates about the exhibition, visit: the.charoenaart.com/impermanence

Bryce Watanasoponwong, Continuous Line, from the series IMPERMANENCE (2025).

About The Charoen AArt



Located at the end of Charoen Krung Road in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district, The Charoen AArt is an artist-run gallery that began as a family home. Today it serves as a space where traditional and contemporary art meet. Guided by authenticity, creativity, and inclusivity, the gallery connects artists, collectors, and communities through meaningful work. Its partnership with Artsy extends these connections worldwide.

Press inquiries

The Charoen AArt

https://the.charoenaart.com

Jennifer Mabangkru

jennifer@charoenaart.com

+66834431177

2250/16 Charoenkrung Road Bangkhorlame Bangkok 10120 Thailand