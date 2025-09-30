Latin America Two-Wheeler Industry Report 2025-2033: New Model Launches, International OEM Penetration, and Eco-friendly Trends Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Two-Wheeler Market Report by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter, Moped), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Electric), Engine Capacity (Less Than 100cc, 100-125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc, More Than 500cc), Technology (Manual, Automatic), and Country 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America two-wheeler market size reached 13.6 Million Units in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 39.6 Million Units by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.94% during 2025-2033.



The high adoption rate of two-wheelers can be primarily attributed to their enhanced fuel efficiency, compact design, cost-effectiveness, and lower carbon emissions. Two-wheelers are one of the most versatile modes of transportation, particularly for easy maneuvering through congested roads.



The prevalent trend of personal vehicle ownership, particularly among the millennial population, is driving the demand for two-wheelers in Latin America. Additionally, the increasing number of women commuters, especially across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc., is also augmenting the sales of two-wheelers. In line with this, several regional manufacturers are launching specialized vehicles designed to cater to the preferences of the women population. Moreover, the growing penetration of various international two-wheeler OEMs in the region is also driving the market growth.

In line with this, improving consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels are catalyzing the demand for advanced and highly-powered motorcycles and scooters. Furthermore, the rapid launch of new, attractive two-wheeler models equipped with the latest technologies at affordable prices is also propelling the market in Latin America.

Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns towards increasing vehicular pollution levels have augmented the need for electric two-wheelers. In the coming years, the growing number of government initiatives for promoting the adoption of electric and hybrid two-wheelers will continue to drive the market growth in Latin America.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Motorcycle

Scooter

Moped

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Electric

Breakup by Engine Capacity:

Less Than 100cc

100-125cc

126-250cc

250-500cc

More Than 500cc

Breakup by Technology:

Manual

Automatic

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Argentina

Peru

Ecuador

Chile

Others

