Introducing Chivas Regal Crystalgold: The Game-Changing Innovation That Redefines Tradition

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Scotch whisky brand, Chivas Regal today announces the global launch of its groundbreaking spirit innovation, Chivas Regal Crystalgold – defying what you think you know about its world-renowned range.

Crafted from a bespoke blend and refined through a pioneering filtration process, Chivas Regal Crystalgold showcases technical excellence, delivering remarkable smoothness and transparency while preserving the depth of character and craft associated with the Chivas Regal brand signature style.

Pairing the mixability and versatility of a clear spirit with the depth of flavour and craftsmanship of a dark, oak-aged spirit, Chivas Regal Crystalgold offers an elevated alternative to traditional clear spirits, perfect for those sundowner moments that call for something fresher and more sophisticated in taste. Where clarity, versatility and craft converge in one groundbreaking spirit, it can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail for a truly distinctive, ultra-smooth drinking experience.

“We’ve always believed that innovation should enhance tradition, not erase it and Chivas Regal Crystalgold is the epitome of that. It pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in blending,” said Sandy Hyslop, Master Blender, Chivas Regal. “Through years of experimentation, we have perfected a filtration process that removes colour while retaining flavour for a truly unique drinking experience. Our goal with Chivas Regal Crystalgold wasn’t just to innovate, it was to preserve everything people love about an oak-aged spirit, while presenting it in a way you’ve never seen from us before. The clarity is striking, but the flavour is unmistakably ours.”

At the heart of this launch is Chivas Regal Global Brand Ambassador and F1 driver, Charles Leclerc, whose innovative mindset and pursuit of excellence mirror the ethos behind Chivas Regal Crystalgold. Known for his precision across all disciplines, including his off-track passion for chess, Leclerc embodies the ability to stay multiple moves ahead – a quality that also defines the meticulous art of spirit blending and innovation. Just as Chivas Regal Crystalgold offers a fresh perspective on tradition, Leclerc brings a sharp, modern lens to a world shaped by legacy and precision.

“Since partnering with Chivas Regal, I’ve been inspired by its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and ability to balance heritage with innovation,” said Charles Leclerc, Global Brand Ambassador, Chivas Regal. “That philosophy deeply resonates with me – it mirrors the way I approach both my career and off-track passions, like chess, where strategy and precision are everything. Chivas Regal Crystalgold is the embodiment of that spirit. It’s about pushing boundaries while staying true to your roots.”

To celebrate the launch of this groundbreaking innovation, Charles Leclerc and Chivas Regal have together created the ‘Leclerc Spritz.’ Comprising of a blend of citrus, elderflower and mint, elevated with champagne and Chivas Regal Crystalgold – it’s a modern twist on a timeless favourite, a bold innovation just like Chivas Regal Crystalgold itself.

“With 75%* of consumers seeking spirits suited to afternoon-to-evening occasions, Chivas Regal Crystalgold meets a growing demand for spirits that are lighter and more versatile, while filling a unique space in our brand portfolio,” said Nick Blacknell, Marketing Director, Chivas Regal. “We’ve created a product that allows for both existing, and new generations of drinkers to experience a new type of spirit made by Chivas Regal. It’s a breakthrough in filtration and taste, but more than that, it’s a statement of who we are: bold, strategic, and ahead of the curve.”

Chivas Regal Crystalgold will be available early October on Amazon UK at an RRP of £51.00.

Chivas Regal invites you to watch the launch film here .

Leclerc Spritz

30ml Chivas Regal Crystalgold

30ml Elderflower Cordial

20ml Lime Juice

60ml Sparkling Wine or Champagne

Glass: Stemmed Glass

Garnish: Mint Sprig





Leclerc Spritz tasting notes

Aroma: Apple pie, vanilla fudge, creamy butterscotch with hints of orange zest.

Taste: Sweet red apples, juicy pears with warming hints of cinnamon and ginger.

Finish: Exceptionally smooth.





About Chivas Regal:

Chivas Regal’s spiritual home lies at Strathisla distillery in Scotland. It exports its whisky and spirit drinks to more than 100 countries across the world. Chivas Regal sells more than 4.5 million nine-litre cases every year.​ Founding brothers James and John Chivas pioneered the art of whisky blending in 19th century Scotland through a tireless work ethic and expressing a constant drive for excellence, bold entrepreneurial energy and community building.​ Their values inspired the Chivas Regal ethos ‘I Rise We Rise’, a rallying cry for the next generation of spirits drinkers who elevate themselves and those around them, forging new paths to success and blending greatness with generosity.​

Today, Chivas Regal brings this spirit to life through its long-standing association with global sports culture. The brand has recently expanded its strong commitment to sporting success as Team Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team and as Official Whisky Partner of Arsenal FC.​

Launched in 1909, Chivas Regal was the original luxury blended Scotch whisky. Chivas Regal has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – with a retail sales value today of over €2bn. The Chivas Regal range blends timeless classics with modern innovation and includes Chivas Regal 12, Chivas Regal 18 and Chivas Regal 25 as key products, and it has recently started expanding into spirit drink innovations.​

