SYNERGIE announces the release of its 2025 HALF-YEAR Financial Report

Synergie hereby announces that its half-year financial report (french version) for the period ending June 30, 2025, has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and is now available to the public.

The report is available on its website www.synergie.com, under the “Financial informations” section, within the “Financial Reports” category.

About Synergie

European leader in HR services, Synergie covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 800 branches in France and internationally, the Group generated a 2025 consolidated half-year Revenue of €1,583.6 million and a Net profit of €27.2 million.

Next event

Communication of the third quarter 2025 Revenue on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, after the stock market closes.





