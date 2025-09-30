Companion Animal Health Market Report 2025: Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2023-2033 - Zoetis Leads with Diversified Portfolio as Boehringer Ingelheim Expands Vaccines and Anti-Parasitics

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Health Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025 To 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The companion animal health market is witnessing robust growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) estimated at 9.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

This study report represents an analysis of each segment from 2023 to 2033 considering 2024 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.

The current report comprises quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends & technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

The rising global pet population, coupled with increasing human-animal bonding, is a major driver, leading to higher demand for quality veterinary care. Advances in veterinary diagnostics and the availability of innovative treatment options have expanded the scope of preventive and therapeutic solutions.



In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in terms of revenue share in the global companion animal health market, driven by a combination of high pet ownership rates, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and the strong presence of leading market players with well-established distribution and service networks. The United States, in particular, led the region's growth due to increased expenditure on veterinary care, widespread adoption of pet insurance, and the availability of technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options. Government data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated that nearly 70% of U.S.



households owned at least one pet in 2024, contributing to sustained demand for pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and preventive healthcare products. Europe followed closely, with strong revenues from countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, where stringent animal welfare regulations and mandatory vaccination policies supported consistent product consumption. Western Europe benefited from high awareness levels and the widespread integration of veterinary telehealth services, while Eastern Europe saw growth driven by the modernization of veterinary clinics.



Competitive Trends and Key Strategies



In 2024, the companion animal health market was characterized by intense competition among established players, with companies focusing on innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and product diversification to maintain their market positions. Zoetis Services LLC led the market in terms of revenue, leveraging its broad product portfolio across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and vaccines, along with ongoing investments in R&D for next-generation biologics and digital platforms. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH focused on expanding its vaccine and anti-parasitic portfolios through continuous innovation and targeted acquisitions in emerging markets.



Elanco pursued aggressive cost optimization and integration strategies following previous acquisitions, with an emphasis on expanding its diagnostics and parasiticides range. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. maintained leadership in veterinary diagnostics, capitalizing on rising demand for point-of-care testing and AI-enabled imaging solutions. Merck & Co., Inc. strengthened its position through steady product development and global distribution channel enhancements. Ceva and Virbac invested in the development of companion animal vaccines and nutraceuticals, with a focus on broadening their presence in Asia Pacific and Latin America.



Vetoquinol and Norbrook prioritized value-based offerings and strategic alliances with local distributors to deepen market penetration in cost-sensitive regions. Indian Immunologicals Ltd. concentrated on expanding affordable vaccine access in South Asia and Africa, supported by government and institutional partnerships. Agrolabo S.p.A. capitalized on niche diagnostic and vaccine needs in the European market.



Across the competitive landscape, companies are expected to increase investment in digital health platforms, including telemedicine and electronic health records, while accelerating R&D for biologics, long-acting formulations, and species-specific innovations. Strategic licensing deals, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations with veterinary clinics and academic institutions are also expected to intensify during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033, as firms seek to strengthen their product pipelines and adapt to changing consumer behavior and regulatory standards globally.

