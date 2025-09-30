Connect with Friends and Family In LEGO(R) Party! Available Today!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developer SMG Studio, the LEGO Group, and Fictions launched their wildly fun multiplayer party game, LEGO® Party!, on Steam for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), and Nintendo Switch™. The Retail Edition is also available now at https://legoparty.iam8bit.com and participating retailers for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside the digital release. In addition, those who pre-ordered the Retail Edition will be receiving a download code for five unique LEGO Minifigures.

Fans can now jump into a number of exciting features, including more than a gazillion (*not a real number) customization combinations of minifigures, incredible LEGO themed Challenge Zones, 60 action-packed minigames and more, all in the quest to collect the most LEGO Golden Bricks and become the ultimate LEGO Party! champion.

Bring out your competitive side and dive into the mini-game mayhem, featuring giant space aliens, power-up popping rainbow unicorns, lava-roasted rotisserie turkeys and more, all of which can be viewed in the newest LEGO Party! launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/d6jc4BhM-kU

LEGO Party! is an up to four-player party game that’s built different! Compete against your friends in wacky Challenge Zones and 60 hilarious minigames from across your favorite LEGO sets like LEGO Pirates, LEGO Space, LEGO NINJAGO® and more. Join your friends online or get together on the couch for a LEGO Party! game night. With multiple game modes and tons of minifigures to unlock, you’ll have all the bricks to build the ultimate party! Challenge players near or far, customize your character, and compete in a variety of awesome minigames to get as many Golden Bricks as you can by any means necessary! But beware, watch out for monsters, traps and flying roast turkeys on your way to becoming the next star of LEGO Party!

About Fictions

As 2025 began, 27 people came together to start Fictions. We are a collection of game developers and craft experts who support and champion games as well as the creative minds behind them. We place the highest value on quality, novelty, and experiences worthy of your limited free time. LEGO Party! and Beast of Reincarnation are the first titles in our growing lineup, with more projects to be announced soon.

For all the latest on Fictions please visit https://fictions.com or follow on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , X and Discord .

About SMG Studio

SMG Studio , a dentsu company, has been creating games with a focus on humour and unique mechanics for all screens since 2013. Using our in house D.A.F.U.Z. System, SMG’s games are Dynamic, Addictive, Fun, Unique, and Zany. Known for titles like Moving Out 1 & 2, Death Squared, SP!NG, RISK: Global Domination, Thumb Drift and One More Line. SMG is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with additional offices in Melbourne, Brisbane and Los Angeles, California.

LEGO Party! has been a dream come true for the team, made possible with the backing and support of VicScreen, Screen NSW and Screen Queensland.

You can find more information at www.smgstudio.com

About The LEGO Group

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play.

The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”.

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/ .

