Deadline Alert: Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming October 28, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Semler Scientific Inc. (“Semler” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMLR) securities between March 10, 2021 and April 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On February 28, 2025, Semler filed its annual report for full year 2024 and disclosed that "there is a risk that [U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”)] will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages for tests performed using our device[.]" The Company also revealed it had received an initial civil investigative demand from the DOJ in July 2017 regarding Semler’s claims for reimbursement related to its peripheral artery disease QuantaFlo device. The Company further stated that it had participated in settlement discussions with the DOJ in February 2025, which were unsuccessful.

On this news, Semler’s stock price fell $4.03, or 9.4%, to close at $38.89 per share on March 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 15, 2025, Semler announced that it had reached an agreement with the DOJ “in principle on payment of $29.75 million to settle all claims.”

On this news, Semler’s stock price fell $3.40, or 9.9%, to close at $31.00 per share on April 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Semler did not disclose a material investigation by the United States Department of Justice into violations of the False Claims Act, while discussing possible violations of the False Claims Act (and aggressive DOJ enforcement thereof) in hypothetical terms; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Semler securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 28, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

