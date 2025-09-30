DEADLINE ALERT for LINE, CTO, SLQT, KLC: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Shareholders of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE)

Class Period: July 2024 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2025

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, the Company’s customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company’s customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (2) that Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing the Company; (3) that Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed in the foregoing through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the Registration Statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO)

Class Period: February 18, 2021 – June 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CTO’s dividends were less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) the Company used deceptive and unsustainable practices to artificially inflate its AFFO and overstate the true profitability of its Ashford Lane property; (3) accordingly, CTO’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

Class Period: September 9, 2020 – May 1, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers’ plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors’ plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC)

Class Period: October 2024 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2025

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (2) that KinderCare did not provide the “highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

