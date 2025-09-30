Neodymium Magnet Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Increasing Demand Across Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Renewable Energy Fuels Developments

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neodymium Magnet Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Neodymium Magnet Market is expected to grow from USD 3.020 billion in 2025 to USD 3.767 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.52%.



The neodymium magnet market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand across consumer electronics, automotive, and renewable energy sectors.

Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets, known for their exceptional strength and compact size, are critical in high-performance applications. The market is propelled by technological advancements, rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and the global push for renewable energy, with Asia-Pacific, particularly China, leading due to its dominance in rare earth production.



Market Drivers

Renewable Energy Expansion



The surge in renewable energy adoption, particularly wind power, significantly drives demand for neodymium magnets. Wind turbines rely on NdFeB magnets for efficient generators, supporting global sustainability goals. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects wind electricity generation to reach 7,900 TWh by 2030, aligning with Net Zero Emission targets by 2050, further boosting the need for neodymium magnets in turbine assemblies.



Automotive Sector Demand



The automotive industry, especially the EV segment, is a major growth driver. Neodymium magnets are essential in electric motors, sensors, and safety systems like collision prediction and autonomous driving technologies. The IEA reported that electric car sales, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), exceeded 10 million in 2022, reflecting strong market growth. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 90-100% of battery and hybrid EVs will use synchronous traction motors with NdFeB magnets by 2025, with global demand for neodymium magnets in EV applications projected to reach 114.1 thousand tons by 2030 and 266 thousand tons by 2050.



Technological Advancements



Innovations in magnet technology enhance performance and efficiency, supporting long-term market growth. Advances in NdFeB magnet production improve energy density and reduce size, making them ideal for EVs and consumer electronics. However, high energy costs for production, particularly in fluoride-based fused salt electrolysis, pose challenges due to the thermodynamic stability of neodymium, with rising energy prices potentially impacting market expansion.



Recycling Potential



Neodymium recycling is gaining traction as a strategy to restructure the sector and address supply chain vulnerabilities. Businesses are implementing recycling processes to recover neodymium from end-use products, reducing reliance on primary mining and mitigating environmental concerns. This trend supports sustainable growth, particularly as demand rises from renewable energy projects like wind energy centers.



Geographical Outlook



The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, dominates the neodymium magnet market due to its vast rare earth reserves, low production costs, and favorable government policies. China's significant production capacity drives both domestic and global supply, reinforcing its market leadership. North America and Europe are also growing, fueled by EV adoption and renewable energy initiatives, though they face challenges from China's supply dominance.



Challenges



The market faces hurdles such as high production energy costs and geopolitical risks due to China's control over rare earth supplies. Environmental concerns related to mining and processing also necessitate sustainable practices and regulatory compliance.



Conclusion



The neodymium magnet market is poised for significant growth, driven by EV adoption, renewable energy expansion, and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific's dominance, particularly China's, underscores its critical role in the global supply chain. While recycling and innovation offer opportunities for sustainability, addressing energy costs and supply chain risks will be crucial for sustained market expansion through 2030 and beyond.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.02 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.77 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling: Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Neodymium

MP Materials

Iluka Resources

Phoenix Tailings

CVMR Corporation

Lynas Rare Earths, Ltd.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited

Cerium

luka Resources

MP Materials

CVMR Corporation

Lynas Rare Earths, Ltd.

Lanthanum

Iluka Resources

MP Materials

CVMR Corporation

Lynas Rare Earths, Ltd.

Neodymium Magnet

Adams Magnetic Products

Dexter Magnetic Technologies

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

TDK Corporation

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology Co., Ltd.

Goudsmit Magnetics

Thomas and Skinner Inc.

Pacific Metals Co., Ltd.

Segmentation:

By Type

Bonded

Sintered

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Energy

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace & Defense

Home Appliances

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

