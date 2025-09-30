Alterra Landscape Design Wins Texas Excellence Award for Seventh Year In a Row

Richardson, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson, TX September 30, 2025 - -

Alterra Landscape Design has once again been recognized for its work in landscape architecture. It has been awarded the Texas Excellence in Landscaping Award for seven straight years, from 2019 through 2025. This award showcases Alterra's commitment to providing their landscape design and outdoor living solutions to homes throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Texas Excellence in Landscaping Award is given every year to companies that show outstanding creativity, functionality, and sustainability in their projects. Alterra's repeated recognition emphasizes its ongoing dedication to quality and keeping customers happy.

"Receiving the Texas Excellence in Landscaping Award for seven straight years is an incredible honor for our team," said Jeffery Riddle of Alterra Landscape Design. "It reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to enhancing the outdoor living spaces for our clients in the DFW area."

Alterra's designs use a mix of sustainable materials, native plants, and innovative features to craft spaces that turn average yards into unique outdoor areas reflecting each homeowner's personality and preferences.

As part of their extensive services, Alterra Landscape Design offers comprehensive landscaping services, ensuring that every element from landscape construction to sustainable landscaping is uniquely tailored to the clients' desires and environmental responsibility. Their landscape construction services involve the meticulous building of outdoor spaces that align with the clients' vision, aiming to create a blend of functionality and aesthetics.

The company specializes in landscape architecture, construction, and design. Alterra's skilled team works closely with clients throughout the design process, making sure each project caters to specific needs and wishes. This collaborative approach not only ensures customer satisfaction but also builds strong connections with clients.

"Being recognized year after year by the Texas Excellence in Landscaping Award is a validation of the hard work and passion that we put into every project," added a company spokesperson. "It inspires us to continue pushing the envelope in landscape design and to consistently deliver exceptional outdoor spaces for our clients."

Alterra Landscape Design also stands out for its focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. By using eco-friendly materials and methods, the company reduces environmental impact while supporting the health and well-being of the local ecosystem. This approach is a core part of their design philosophy and aligns with the goals of the Texas Excellence in Landscaping Award program.

For homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area looking to improve their outdoor living spaces, Alterra offers a range of services, from initial design consultation to complete project execution. Their all-inclusive approach ensures every aspect of the landscape is carefully planned and executed, resulting in spaces that are not only beautiful but also practical and long-lasting. This includes their expertise in outdoor living solutions such as outdoor kitchens and specialized lighting, transforming yards into elegant and functional outdoor oases.

Alterra's ability to consistently meet and exceed client expectations significantly contributes to their repeated recognition. Their award-winning projects have become a hallmark of quality in the Texas landscape industry, setting a standard that other firms strive to reach.

https://youtu.be/NrpTzf_oO_Q?si=_GMpWZt6Qla0MixR

For more information about Alterra Landscape Design and their services, visit https://alterradesignllc.com/. The website offers detailed insight into their portfolio and the innovative strategies that have earned them the Texas Excellence in Landscaping Award for seven years in a row.

###

For more information about Alterra Landscape Design, contact the company here:



Alterra Landscape Design

Jeffery Riddle

214-210-7682

info@alterradesignllc.com

34 Bunker Hill, Richardson

Texas 75080, US