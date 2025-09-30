ClearCreek Concrete Log Siding Offers Class 1/A Fire Rating

Springfield, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPRINGFIELD, MO September 30, 2025 - -

ClearCreek Siding has achieved a Class 1/A fire rating on its concrete log siding product.

Every year brings more concerns about increasing wildfire damage and the destruction it can bring to residential property. Over the last 10 years, it is reported that approximately 3,500 homes are destroyed by wildfire each year.

ClearCreek Siding offers concrete log siding with fire resistance as a refreshing new solution for homeowners and homebuilders concerned about the potential of forest fires.

Their flagship product not only mimics the warmth and charm of traditional, hand-cut log siding but also comes with critical safety features. Of interest to the modern builder is the coveted Class 1/A Fire Rating.

What draws homeowners to log siding is the rustic, old-world charm of nature's walls. ClearCreek's concrete log siding is engineered to replicate the natural look of wooden logs.

Concrete siding is unlike traditional wood in that it is virtually maintenance-free. ClearCreek's product eliminates the need for staining, sealing, or frequent upkeep by offering a durable solution.

"The goal is to provide homeowners with a siding option that doesn't compromise on aesthetics or performance," says Kevin Cross, owner of ClearCreek Siding. "With concrete log siding, homeowners get the beauty of wood without the headache of constant maintenance."

On top of its visually appealing wood finish, this siding features an impressive R-8 insulation value. The insulation reduces homeowners' heating and cooling costs by keeping the interior of the home a comfortable environment year-round. Homes that are equipped with ClearCreek siding see fewer temperature fluctuations and are consistently more enjoyable spaces.

ClearCreek's commitment to sustainability is evident in the composition of this product. The longevity of the siding speaks to that. Unlike wood, which can rot and attract pests, concrete is a durable and eco-friendly alternative.

Today, ClearCreek is taking center stage thanks to its inherent safety features. Their concrete siding has received a Class 1/A Fire Rating, which is the highest level of fire resistance achievable. This classification measures a material's ability to resist the spread of flames.

According to industry standards, Class 1/A materials show a flame spread index of 0-25. This means ClearCreek's concrete siding is significantly more fire-resistant than vinyl or traditional wood. This level of protection is crucial for homes everywhere, but especially in areas where wildfires are common.

The Class 1/A Fire Rating is not just a feature; it's a necessity for homeowners looking to safeguard their investment and loved ones.

In addition to protecting individual homes, fire-resistant materials can protect a community by preventing a widespread fire. Neighborhoods where fire-resistant building materials are used tend to see fire spread more slowly.

Another standout feature of ClearCreek's concrete log siding is that it's incredibly easy to install. It was designed with the homeowner in mind, and it shows. The siding comes in manageable panels that are simple to cut and fit. The user-friendly aspect allows homeowners to take a DIY approach and save a lot of money on installation costs.

ClearCreek goes the extra mile and provides detailed guides and resources that allow even first-time DIYers to confidently install their siding. For homeowners who prefer professional help, the company maintains a listing of installers in many geographic areas.

The fact that this siding is lightweight yet durable simplifies the installation process by removing the requirement for specialized tools and equipment. The accessibility makes it clear that ClearCreek's product is a practical solution for any homeowner.

The DIY-friendly nature of this siding does more than just save money: It empowers homeowners to customize the look and feel of their property. It comes in various colors and textures that ClearCreek ensures will complement any architectural style.

With the rising threat of wildfires, insurance companies have started incentivizing homeowners to make their properties more fire-resistant. This process is known as "home hardening."

Home hardening involves implementing fire-resistant materials and techniques to reduce risks. ClearCreek's concrete log siding meets many of these new standards and may help homeowners qualify for discounts from insurance companies.

The ClearCreek siding is more than just a beautiful facade; it's a protective shield against fire. By choosing fire-resistant materials, homeowners may be able to save significantly on insurance costs while enhancing their property's safety.

Fire-safe siding is just one piece in home hardening measures. These measures could include special features such as fire-resistant windows, exterior sprinklers, and non-combustible roof materials. When all these elements are combined, they create a comprehensive defense system.

Installing fire-resistant siding is a vital step in protecting a home. Additionally, other measures such as creating a defensible space around the home, using fire-resistant roofing materials, and keeping gutters free of debris can reduce the risk of losing a structure to a wildfire.

Homeowners who install ember-resistant vents and seal gaps around windows and doors see even more success when protecting against a raging blaze.

Local fire departments and insurance providers are great resources for finding information and guidelines on implementing these safety practices. Homeowners can also consult state and federal agencies for comprehensive wildfire plans

