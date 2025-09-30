Rubbermaid Commercial Products Unveils New Asia Pacific Website for Regional Growth

Hong Kong, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HONG KONG, HK September 30, 2025 - -

Rubbermaid Commercial Products has launched a new Asia Pacific website, creating a central hub for healthcare, hospitality, and facility managers to access durable cleaning solutions regionwide.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products has launched a new website for Asia Pacific, bringing its brand under one roof for customers across airports, hospitals, hotels, and other high-demand sectors.

The move reflects how important the region has become for the company. Asia Pacific has been one of the fastest-growing markets for professional and commercial cleaning products and equipment, with Research and Markets projecting annual growth above 6 percent through 2029.

Company leaders say the website is not just a digital update, but part of a broader investment. "Our new Asia Pacific website represents the next chapter for Rubbermaid Commercial Products in Asia Pacific after many years growing across airports, hospitals, and hotels," said Praj Perera, Senior Marketing Manager – APAC. "This unified digital presence represents a holistic source in which our customers can connect across the region. We couldn't be more proud to expand our presence among the region."

Demand for professional cleaning solutions in Asia Pacific is rising quickly, and expectations are higher than ever. Facility managers and procurement teams are looking for products that deliver durability, efficiency, and long-term value. Rubbermaid highlights its strength in tools designed to last longer, perform better, and reduce replacement costs over time.

Those qualities matter in different ways. In healthcare, cleaning systems must meet strict safety standards. In hospitality, guest experience hinges on rooms and facilities that are spotless but also quick to turn over. In airports and public venues, managers look for equipment that can handle thousands of people a day without breaking down. Rubbermaid says its products are already a familiar sight in many of those environments.

The website is meant to make access simpler. Facility managers and procurement teams can now find technical information, product details, and support in one place, whether they run a hospital in Singapore or a hotel chain across Australia.

The launch also matches a broader shift in how B2B buyers work. McKinsey research in 2024 found more than 70 percent of buyers now prefer online interactions to in-person meetings. A central digital platform allows customers to evaluate and source solutions more quickly, without waiting for a sales visit.

For Rubbermaid, the investment signals a long-term view. The company has been active in Asia Pacific for decades, but executives say a unified presence is essential as the region continues to urbanize and invest in new infrastructure. Public health authorities, meanwhile, continue to raise expectations for hygiene in high-traffic spaces.

By expanding its digital footprint now, Rubbermaid Commercial Products is betting on Asia Pacific's future growth and aiming to keep its place as a trusted supplier across industries where cleanliness cannot be compromised.

For more information, visit https://rubbermaidapac.com

###

For more information about Rubbermaid Commercial Products, contact the company here:



Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Praj Perera, Senior Marketing Manager – APAC

info@rubbermaidapac.com

SUITE 05-179, 5/F, The Quayside, 77 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, HONG KONG