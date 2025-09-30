Clinical Match Me Announces Strategic Partnership with NPACE

San Juan, PR, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Match Me, a transformative force in Nurse Practitioner education, NP preceptor placement and job placement for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Nurse Practitioner Associates for Continuing Education (NPACE). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Clinical Match Me's mission to empower Nurse Practitioner students, preceptors, and healthcare education institutions.





Nurse Practitioner Associates for Continuing Education

Through this partnership, Clinical Match Me clients will now enjoy a 20% discount on NPACE services, enhancing their access to high-quality continuing education resources. This exclusive offer underscores Clinical Match Me's commitment to providing comprehensive support to its clients, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities necessary to excel in their professional journeys.

NPACE, renowned for its dedication to providing evidence-based educational programs, aligns perfectly with Clinical Match Me's vision of fostering long-lasting relationships and guiding clients through every step of their careers. By becoming an official education partner of NPACE, Clinical Match Me further solidifies its position as a leader in the healthcare education sector.

"This partnership with NPACE is a testament to our dedication to offering unparalleled resources and opportunities to our clients," said Brad Konia, CEO of Clinical Match Me. "We are excited to provide our clients with access to NPACE's esteemed educational services, which will undoubtedly enhance their professional development and success."

Clinical Match Me continues to innovate and expand its offerings, providing preceptor placement, job placement for travel nurses, and now continuing education through its partnership with NPACE. This partnership is yet another step in Clinical Match Me's ongoing efforts to support healthcare education and APP schools in shaping the future of healthcare.

By offering affordable credentialing and a unique staffing solution, Clinical Match Me grants healthcare facilities early access to a talent pool of providers while they are still in school. This allows facilities to evaluate candidates during clinical rotations and hire top talent before they graduate, giving them a competitive edge in the healthcare industry. Clinical Match Me also offers practicing healthcare providers the opportunity to become a preceptor and earn substantial honorariums (typically $1,000+ per rotation) while helping to train the next generation of providers.

APP schools benefit from Clinical Match Me's outsourced preceptor placement, allowing them to focus on their core mission of educating the next generation of healthcare providers. The partnership with NPACE further enhances these offerings, providing students and professionals with additional resources to succeed.

For more information about Clinical Match Me and its partnership with NPACE, please visit their respective websites.

About Clinical Match Me



Clinical Match Me provides a Nurse Practitioner preceptor matching service that distinguishes itself through a personalized, technology-driven approach and student-friendly policies. Students sign up and submit placement requests for free, paying nothing until they accept a preceptor’s offer...a transparent, zero-risk process. The platform’s proprietary system instantly matches requests with preceptors, while a secondary outreach feature recruits out-of-network providers for difficult placements, maximizing successful matches. Offers are all-inclusive, covering both fees and honorarium, with flexible payment plans up to 24 months. Clinical Match Me uniquely allows students to review preceptor information, conduct interviews, and choose among multiple offers without upfront costs. A robust money-back guarantee protects students if their school rejects the preceptor or the preceptor cancels. With over a decade of industry leadership and hundreds of five-star reviews, Clinical Match Me combines affordability, automation, and personalized service for a superior student experience.

Press inquiries

Clinical Match Me

https://www.clinicalmatchme.com

Brad Konia

brad@clinicalmatchme.com

787-356-9000

1666 Ave Ponce de Leon

San Juan, PR 00909