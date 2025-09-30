IPinfo Recognized as Leader in Snowflake’s 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPinfo , the internet data company, today announced that it has been recognized by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, as a leader in Data & Data Enrichment category in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World .

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms adopted by Snowflake customers. Snowflake assessed the use of marketing technologies by more than 11,100 customers to determine how AI, privacy, and data gravity are continuing to accelerate the evolution of Martech and Adtech across 13 categories.

“We’re excited to be named as a leader in Snowflake’s report for the fourth consecutive year,” said Ben Dowling, Co-CEO of IPinfo. “As marketing becomes increasingly data-driven and privacy-aware, we will continue to deepen our partnership with Snowflake to help teams enrich their data, reduce noise, and make smarter decisions faster.”

Through its native Snowflake integration, IPinfo empowers marketing and advertising teams with precise IP intelligence directly within their data stack. This streamlined process helps organizations:

Reach more of their audience with IP‑based geolocation, network, and mobile carrier details that enhance personalization and targeting.

Cut wasted ad spend by instantly blocking proxy, VPN, and other anonymized traffic in real time.

Enrich logs and behavioral data with granular geolocation, anonymizer detection, connection types, and infrastructure information.



These critical tasks are simpler than ever — without complex ETL or latency overhead — using IPinfo data in Snowflake.

“IPinfo brings powerful IP data directly into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping marketing and advertising teams make decisions with confidence in a platform they’re already familiar with,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “We’re pleased to recognize IPinfo as a leader in the Data and Data Enrichment category, because they deliver the kind of precision and performance that our joint customers demand.”

Learn more about the 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack here .

IPinfo is the internet data company, providing the world’s most accurate IP data that delivers highly contextual metadata on each IP address, from geolocation and mobile carrier to privacy detection and proxies. IPinfo is trusted by more than 500,000 users, from developers to Fortune 500 companies, who use IP data to make smarter decisions, mitigate security risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive better customer experiences. IPinfo’s robust and secure API processes more than 1 billion requests daily, with data also available through direct download and leading cloud platforms, all backed by a team of data experts who are committed to precision. Discover the power of better IP data at IPinfo.io .

Contact Name: Meghan Prichard

Phone Number: 1 (800) 731-7893