IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 39 - 2025

| Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from September 22nd to September 26th 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Name of the issue
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|115,90
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|116,30
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,20
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3400
|115,85629
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|275
|112,62727
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|1167
|113,15596
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|235
|112,64681
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|2923
|113,84872
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|185
|115,08649
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|1013
|114,95716
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|148
|114,99797
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3254
|115,17560
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|290
|111,80
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|1625
|111,78258
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|248
|111,86774
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|2637
|112,50076
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|124
|110,76935
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3476
|111,10964
|XPAR
|22200
|113,67438
Attachment