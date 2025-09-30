IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 39 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from September 22nd to September 26th 2025

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Name of the issue Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 115,90 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/09/2025 FR0010259150 600 116,30 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 116,20 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/09/2025 FR0010259150 3400 115,85629 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/09/2025 FR0010259150 275 112,62727 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/09/2025 FR0010259150 1167 113,15596 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/09/2025 FR0010259150 235 112,64681 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/09/2025 FR0010259150 2923 113,84872 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/09/2025 FR0010259150 185 115,08649 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/09/2025 FR0010259150 1013 114,95716 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/09/2025 FR0010259150 148 114,99797 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/09/2025 FR0010259150 3254 115,17560 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/09/2025 FR0010259150 290 111,80 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/09/2025 FR0010259150 1625 111,78258 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/09/2025 FR0010259150 248 111,86774 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/09/2025 FR0010259150 2637 112,50076 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/09/2025 FR0010259150 124 110,76935 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/09/2025 FR0010259150 3476 111,10964 XPAR
        22200 113,67438  

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 39_2025

Recommended Reading