Societe Generale SFH : Availability of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

SOCIETE GENERALE SFH : AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Regulated Information

Paris, 30 September 2025

Societe Generale SFH (“Société de Financement de l’Habitat”, Home Loans SFH) hereby informs the public that the half-year financial report for the period ended 30 June 2025 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 30 September 2025.

This document, available in French only, is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Societe Generale Home Loans SFH / Regulated information » section of the Societe Generale group’s website (https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-financial-information/debt-investors) and on the AMF’s website.

