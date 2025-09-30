Credit Agricole Sa: Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a Share Repurchase Program for up to 22,886,191 ordinary shares of the Company

Press release

Montrouge, September 30th, 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a Share Repurchase Program for up to 22,886,191 ordinary shares of the Company

Crédit Agricole S.A., having received all necessary supervisory approvals, announces today that it will start a share repurchase program of up to 22,886,191 of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s ordinary shares. The program shall start on 1st October 2025 and end no later than 13 November 2025. Shares purchased under the Program will be cancelled.

This transaction aims to offset the dilutive effect of the 2025 capital increase reserved for employees.

Crédit Agricole S.A. has given an irrevocable instruction to an independent investment services provider (the “Investment Services Provider”) in relation to the purchase by the Investment Services Provider, during the period commencing on 1st October 2025 and ending no later than 13 November 2025 of ordinary shares in the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Shares”) up to 22,886,191 Shares.

Any purchase of Shares done in relation to this announcement will be carried out on the regulated market of Euronext Paris and Multilateral Trading Facilities where the Shares are admitted to trading or traded and executed in accordance with the price and volume conditions set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilisation measures, and Crédit Agricole S.A.’s general authority to make market purchases of Shares pursuant to the 29th resolution adopted by the General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 14 May 2025. Crédit Agricole S.A. will announce any market repurchase of Shares accordingly.

The existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux will be temporarily suspended during the execution of the share repurchase program.

The description of the share repurchase program, set out in Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Universal Registration Document Chapter 8 p. 672 filed and registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 24 March 2025 under number D.25-0137, as well as the text of the 29th resolution adopted by the General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 14 May 2025, are available on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s website:

www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications and

www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting,

respectively.

