NEXA ULTRA Ⅱ Launching in October: The Most Compact 50000-Puff Device with Juicy Lock for Fresh

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vapers have long faced two major frustrations: leakage causing device damage and flavor degradation due to prolonged e-liquid saturation in cotton. Traditional cotton-based systems store e-liquid by absorption, which increases the risk of leakage and oxidation, altering taste over time. Under the slogan “Vaping Longer, Carry Easier,” the NEXA ULTRA Ⅱ is set to hit the market while addresses these issues with its Juicy Lock technology.





NEXA ULTRA Ⅱ: Vaping Longer, Carry Easier

A Game-Changer in E-Liquid Atomization: Say Goodbye to Leaks and Stale Flavor

The NEXA ULTRA Ⅱ combines ultra-portability with innovation designed to preserve flavor purity and prevent mess. This next-generation device features its advanced Juicy Lock which represents a sealed, press-to-activate tank system that ensures consistent flavor and leak-proof performance.

The independent transparent tank isolates the e-liquid in a dedicated storage chamber, separate from the coil. The tank feeds e-liquid to the coil only when the user takes a puff—vaping as much as needed, delivering as much as used. This not only prevents leaks but also keeps the e-liquid fresh until the very last drop.

The device builds on the success of its predecessor NEXA ULTRA, which gained popularity for its reliable performance. With the upgraded Juicy Lock already acclaimed in the NEXA PIX which is one of the blockbuster products on the market, the ULTRA Ⅱ version brings further refinements to ensure optimal flavor preservation and leak-proof performance.

Compact Size, Maximum Performance

Despite its compact size—9.7% shorter than the previous generation—the NEXA ULTRA Ⅱ delivers exceptional performance. It offers up to 50,000 puffs in Normal mode and 30,000 puffs in Turbo mode, catering to different vaping preferences. The reduction in height makes it one of the most portable devices in its category, easily fitting into pockets and small bags.

The device is equipped with a 900mAh rechargeable battery for extended use and features an ergonomic, slip-resistant design for comfortable handling. The larger crystal tank ensures efficient e-liquid consumption while allowing users to easily check the juice level. Additionally, users can switch between Light and Dark Mode by long-pressing for 3 seconds to control the LED breathing light, providing flexibility for various settings.

The NEXA ULTRA Ⅱ will debut with 15 vibrant flavor options, giving users ample choice to suit their taste preferences. The product combines advanced leak-proof technology with a compact, high-capacity design, making it an ideal choice for vapers seeking reliability and portability. By solving core pain points through its innovative Juicy Lock and offering dual-mode operation, the device represents a significant upgrade over previous generations. With its October launch, the NEXA ULTRA Ⅱ is poised to build on the positive reception of the original model and meet the evolving needs of vaping enthusiasts.

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d15d99b-b72c-47b5-b922-5811273c9653