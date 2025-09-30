Notre Dame de Namur University Announces Two New Members to Its Board of Trustees – Nandini Nayak, PhD and Nicole Nielsen

Belmont, CA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is proud to announce the appointment of two distinguished leaders, Nandini Nayak, PhD and Nicole Nielsen, to 3-year terms on its Board of Trustees. Their diverse professional experiences and deep connections to the NDNU mission will bring fresh perspectives and expertise as the University continues to evolve and serve future generations of students.

A seasoned digital transformation leader, Nandini Nayak, PhD has held senior leadership roles at Hewlett Packard, Accenture, and the U.S. Federal Government, driving complex human-centered transformation programs. Most recently, she served as a Presidential Innovation Fellow in Washington, D.C., focusing on artificial intelligence initiatives at the federal level. With expertise spanning strategy, design, policy, research, and change management, and a scholarly background in Cognitive Psychology, Dr. Nayak is passionate about applying technology to create positive impact and value for organizations and individuals alike.

An alumna of NDNU, Nicole Nielsen’s journey with the University began in 2007 as a student deeply engaged in campus life. After earning her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts – Performing with minors in Dance and Communication, she launched her professional career at NDNU in Conferences and Events before advancing to leadership roles in Development and Alumni Relations. A steward of NDNU’s history, Nielsen led the curation and exhibition of Ralston Hall’s historic furnishings and artifacts. Today, she serves as Director of Mission Advancement at Mercy High School, Burlingame, where she leads the school’s largest-ever $27 million capital campaign. She has also served on NDNU’s Board of Trustees Trusteeship, Advancement & Governance (TAG) Committee since 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome Nandini Nayak and Nicole Nielsen to the NDNU Board of Trustees,” said Beth Martin, PhD, President of Notre Dame de Namur University. “Dr. Nayak brings extraordinary expertise in innovation and technology at the highest levels of government and industry, while Nicole’s lifelong connection to NDNU exemplifies our values of service, leadership, and community. Together, they embody the spirit of our mission and will be invaluable in guiding NDNU into the future.”

Sr. Jean Stoner, SNDdeN, Chair of the Board of Trustees, added: “Dr. Nayak’s vision for digital transformation and Nicole’s enduring commitment to NDNU reflect the breadth and depth of leadership we seek on our Board. Their voices will strengthen our ability to remain mission-driven while meeting the evolving needs of today’s learners. We are grateful for their dedication and excited to work alongside them.”

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu