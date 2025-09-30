Memorial Health Group Highlights 25 Years of Medical Excellence With Advanced Technology and Comprehensive Check-Up Programs



Photo: Memorial Hospital Bahcelievler, Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memorial Health Group , one of Turkey’s largest private healthcare providers, is showcasing its combination of 25 years of medical expertise and cutting-edge technology as part of its mission to raise awareness for preventative care and make it conveniently available for international patients, particularly those traveling from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Comprehensive Check-Up Packages Tailored to International Patients

At Memorial, we believe that quality care begins with prevention and early detection. Our check-up packages are designed not only for medical accuracy and time efficiency, but also to empower patients with knowledge about their health so they can take proactive steps toward long-term well-being.

Memorial offers a wide range of programs, including General Check-Up Packages for men and women. These provide a holistic overview of health by combining bloodwork, radiology, tumor markers, cardiology, urology, gynecology, gastroenterology, and neurology examinations.

For patients seeking more specialized screening, Memorial has developed Cancer Screening Check-Up Programs for both men and women. These programs include advanced diagnostic testing such as bloodwork, radiology, pathology, tumor markers, cardiology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and most importantly genetic cancer panel testing, which allows for the early identification of hereditary risks.

The check-up process typically lasts 1 to 3 days, depending on the package. Patients receive their results during the program, followed by detailed consultations with leading specialists from each department. This ensures that every patient leaves not only with a clear picture of their current health, but also with personalized medical guidance for future prevention and lifestyle adjustments.

Memorial’s mission-driven approach reflects its commitment to transforming preventative healthcare from a reactive process into a proactive journey, making world-class medical expertise more accessible to international communities.

Flagship Technologies Driving Advanced Care

Memorial hospitals are equipped with some of the world’s most advanced medical technologies. This includes the Varian TrueBeam STx for stereotactic radiosurgery, the Elekta Versa HD Signature radiotherapy platform, and the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot, which enabled Turkey’s first robotic kidney transplant. In addition, Memorial’s diagnostic portfolio features low-dose, high-resolution PET-CT, MRI, and CT scanners, as well as robotic orthopedic and rehabilitation systems, enhancing both treatment precision and patient recovery.

Global Standards and Medical Leadership

The Group was the first in Turkey to achieve Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation, reaffirming its commitment to global quality benchmarks. Additional accreditations include EFI, ISO, TÜRKAK certifications for IVF, genetics, and tissue-typing laboratories, and LEED Platinum Certification for Memorial Bahçelievler as an environmentally sustainable hospital.

Memorial Health Group has been a pioneer in IVF and genetics in Turkey, while also standing at the forefront of fields such as oncology, cardiology, organ transplantation, and advanced surgery. With a team of over 1,300 physicians, including more than 700 with academic titles, Memorial continues to set high standards in healthcare delivery and innovation.

25 Years of Excellence and Growing International Reach

Founded in 2000, Memorial Health Group marks 25 years of service in 2025. Each year, the Group treats over 75,000 international patients from 167 countries, while performing thousands of high-complexity procedures, including cardiovascular surgeries and more than 300 organ transplants annually. With dedicated Check-Up Centers serving both domestic and international communities, Memorial continues to build trust as a global healthcare destination.

About Memorial Health Group



Memorial Health Group is one of Turkey’s leading private healthcare providers with a network of hospitals and outpatient centers in Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, and beyond. With internationally accredited facilities, advanced medical technology, and a patient-centered approach, Memorial provides services across a broad range of specialties including oncology, cardiology, organ transplantation, IVF, and preventive medicine.

Media Contact

FL PR & Communications

asset@flcommunications.co.uk

+905330202554

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f43f6d5-2a91-48f4-844f-32b5b4c3b8b5