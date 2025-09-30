Quote.trade Launches Revolutionary Dark Pool DEX and Open-Source CLI Trading Bot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quote.trade, a pioneering Dark Pool Decentralized Exchange (DEX), today announced the official launch of its advanced trading platform, enabling users, trading bots, and AI agents to execute long or short positions on any cryptocurrency with stablecoin settlement, zero fees, and up to 5x leverage.

A Dark Pool DEX combines the privacy of traditional dark pools with the trustless security of decentralized exchanges. In a regular DEX, orders are public and exposed to bots that can front-run or manipulate prices. In a dark pool, trades are hidden until they’re executed, preventing front-running and reducing market impact—but usually at the cost of centralization. A Dark Pool DEX solves this by keeping order flow private while settling transparently on-chain, so trades are both secure and verifiable. This gives traders—whether human, institutional, or AI-driven—the best of both worlds: non-custodial, permissionless trading with fairer markets, stronger privacy, and protection against manipulation. Dark pool DEXs are superior for high-volume traders, including institutions and whales, because they minimize market impact and slippage by hiding large orders to avoid price volatility and prevent front-running.

Alongside this milestone, Quote.trade has released an open-source command-line interface (CLI) trading bot on GitHub, giving developers and traders the ability to automate dark pool trades directly from their terminals.

The platform leverages AI-driven routing to deliver optimal liquidity and execution, all powered by fully on-chain audited smart contracts. Traders can connect directly with their wallets—no bridges required—ensuring network-agnostic operations, enhanced privacy, and broad asset support. With the ability to profit in bull or bear markets, Quote.trade is built for both human traders and AI-driven agents, offering unmatched speed, security, and efficiency.

The CLI trading bot makes automation simple: users can set API keys, execute orders, monitor positions, or build custom strategies. It complements Quote.trade’s existing integrations, including APIs for degen bots and Telegram bots, further democratizing access to advanced trading tools.

“We are thrilled to bring this game-changing platform to the crypto community, combining the privacy of dark pools with the power of decentralized trading,” said Adam Strong, Community Manager of Quote.trade. “The addition of our open-source CLI bot responds directly to user demand, enabling seamless automation and innovation in trading strategies.”

To celebrate the launch, Quote.trade is offering a special promotion: deposit $50 or more and receive $5 in trading credit. Traders can get started at https://quote.trade .

About Quote.trade

Quote.trade is a decentralized dark pool exchange revolutionizing crypto trading with stablecoin settlement, zero fees, and up to 5x leverage. The platform eliminates front-running and manipulation while ensuring transparency where it matters. Powered by AI-driven routing and fully on-chain audited smart contracts, Quote.trade requires no bridges and supports seamless, wallet-based trading across EVM-compatible chains. With open-source integrations, APIs for trading bots, and Telegram execution, Quote.trade empowers traders and AI agents to profit securely and efficiently in any market condition.



For more information, visit https://quote.trade .

Media Details

Company: Quote.Trade

Person: Adam Strong

Email: Adam.Strong@quote.trade

Website: https://quote.trade

Address: c/o The Executive Centre

Level 21, Al Habtoor Business Tower

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Quote.Trade. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff0756b6-f4e1-4f4d-8cc9-c8bd69ae6a02