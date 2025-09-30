Tattoo Artist Mikhail Andersson Expands First Class Tattoos With New Piercing Services in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mikhail Andersson, founder of First Class Tattoos and one of New York City’s most recognized tattoo artists, has announced a new development at his Canal Street studio: a full-time piercer will join the team starting September 19. It’s the first service addition since Andersson opened the shop in 2016, and it reflects his commitment to giving clients more options under one roof.

“I’m not looking to open more locations or chase something new for the sake of it,” Mikhail said. “But adding a piercer full-time is the right move for us now. People want the convenience of a trusted place that handles both tattoos and piercings, and we’re ready for that.”





Born in Moscow on May 13, 1988, Mikhail Andersson grew up immersed in the arts. His parents enrolled him in art school as a child, where he studied painting, music, and dance. He later pursued graphic design, and while working in that field in 2008, he picked up a tattoo machine for the first time. By 2011, he had moved to Miami, working in different shops before making his way to New York. Five years later, he opened First Class Tattoos at 52 Canal Street, investing everything he had into its survival. In the first year alone, he reinvested every dollar of income, even taking on personal debts and loans to keep the studio afloat.

The gamble paid off. Today, First Class Tattoos is known for its range of styles, with artists recruited from across the globe. Black and grey realism, color realism, anime, neo-traditional, surrealism, abstract work, and even trash polka are all represented under one roof. Andersson’s own work is often described as hyper-detailed, rich in shading and classical motifs, and alive with color. He has mastered color realism and regularly combines traditional techniques with abstract geometry, natural elements, and even celestial forms. He has tattooed professionals across industries, including government workers and bank owners, and has won awards at major conventions in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and North Carolina.

Nicknamed the “Michelangelo of the Tattoo Renaissance,” Mikhail Andersson believes tattoo art has come a long way in public perception. When he first moved to the United States, tattoos were still linked with crime in many people’s eyes. Over time, television and social media helped shift that narrative, creating what he has called the tattoo “Golden Age.” "Tattoo artists can now earn salaries equal to medical doctors," Mikhail notes, highlighting the financial opportunities available to skilled practitioners in today's market. He credits shows and online platforms with making tattoos more visible and acceptable, which in turn fueled demand for high-quality artists.





Even with that visibility, Andersson has kept his focus on fundamentals. He believes tattoos should adapt to the body’s dynamics—its curves, shapes, and motion—rather than being forced onto it like a flat canvas. His process draws heavily on color theory, art history, and painterly technique. He emphasizes cleanliness, safety, and organization in his studio, values heightened after the pandemic, and describes the atmosphere at First Class as warm and family-like.

He also speaks candidly about the realities of the tattoo business. “I saw the industry dip last year because of the economy,” he said. “It hasn’t been the easiest time, but I think we’ll recover soon.” His main clientele remains professionals between 30 and 55, though Gen Z is increasingly showing interest, albeit with tighter budgets. Looking ahead, Mikhail sees trash polka in black and red as a likely trend for 2025.

In addition to running his shop, Mikhail Andersson has appeared on Fox 5 and recently sat down for a podcast interview with Scott D Clary about his success story. He is currently sponsored by Ohana Organics and Kwadron needles. Yet he makes clear that his priority is his studio, where he still spends most of his days tattooing large pieces—sleeves and landscapes that give him space for detail and storytelling.

Away from work, Andersson enjoys painting, photography, biking around New York, and playing guitar and piano. His first tattoo, done on his own leg when he was 17, marked the start of a journey that has taken him from Moscow to Manhattan, from living on empty pockets during his apprenticeship to running one of NYC’s most established tattoo studios.

