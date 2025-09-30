Morgan & Morgan Associate Hiring Accelerates

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan continues to buck the trend of a sluggish job market by maintaining strong attorney hiring numbers across the firm, and investing in the next generation of lawyers with its robust summer associate program, the Morgan Associate Program (MAP) .

MAP takes a unique approach by allowing law students to participate in the preparation of real-life trials with the firm’s renowned trial attorneys. MAP associates are mentored in best trial practices and learn how to conduct a trial -- start to finish.

The 2025 MAP class included summer associates from 43 different law schools in 33 different offices from coast to coast. Since the program’s inception in 2023 it has expanded each year in both size and scale. Thirty-four associates from the inaugural MAP class joined the firm full-time in the Fall of 2024. The second year of the program saw 44 newly barred and licensed attorneys join Morgan & Morgan the Fall of 2025. Offers for full-time roles starting in Fall 2026 are being made now.

“It is an absolute joy to see these law students getting real trial experience and working with some of our most seasoned trial attorneys,” said Dan Morgan, Managing Partner at Morgan & Morgan. “At a time when many law firms are shrinking their summer classes or pausing hiring altogether, we’re expanding. These young lawyers are hungry for it, and we are committed to keeping jury trials alive as we train the next generation in the art of trying a case in the courtroom.”

Morgan & Morgan is currently recruiting rising 2Ls for the Summer 2026 MAP class across more than 30 offices. The firm looks forward to welcoming students who have recently accepted offers from top schools, including the University of Chicago, the University of California Los Angeles, Georgetown University, Duke University, Cornell University, Northwestern University and the University of Michigan.

The firm has also maintained steady recruitment for more senior attorneys. Morgan & Morgan expects to have hired over 200 attorneys this year by the end of the year, with hiring numbers in double digits in Atlanta, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and Philadelphia, reflecting the firm’s sustained growth and long-term investment in legal talent.

For more information about MAP or to apply, please visit forthepeople.com/careers .

