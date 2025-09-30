Eastnets and Facephi forge strategic alliance to create comprehensive global fraud defense ecosystem

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and ALICANTE, Spain, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastnets, a global leader in compliance and payments security, and Facephi, the Spanish-based leader in biometric digital identity verification, today announced a landmark strategic partnership to combat financial crime worldwide.

The alliance combines Eastnets' four decades of expertise in AML, sanctions screening, and transaction monitoring with Facephi's proven multichannel biometric technology for identity verification and authentication. Together, they create the first end-to-end anti-fraud defense ecosystem that helps banks and financial institutions strengthen trust, meet regulatory demands, and protect their customers across every market.

The convergence of these networks extends the companies' combined reach across all major financial hubs, providing customers with localized expertise and unprecedented global coverage.

As financial crime grows in sophistication, institutions face the dual challenge of ensuring compliance while delivering customer seamless experiences. The Eastnets–Facephi partnership addresses this by creating a new standard where compliance and digital identity converge.

Advanced biometric onboarding: Fast, secure, and user-friendly processes that reduce drop-offs and accelerate financial inclusion

Fast, secure, and user-friendly processes that reduce drop-offs and accelerate financial inclusion Mule account detection and prevention: AI-powered monitoring with enhanced AML workflows

AI-powered monitoring with enhanced AML workflows Multi-layer authentication: Robust protection against identity theft and account takeover

Robust protection against identity theft and account takeover Intelligent compliance: Identity verification that integrates seamlessly with AML, sanctions, and broader compliance workflows

Identity verification that integrates seamlessly with AML, sanctions, and broader compliance workflows Customer experience: A frictionless journey that protects while enabling digital onboarding

The alliance arrives at a critical moment for the global financial industry. With $3.1 trillion in illicit funds flowing through the financial system in 2023 and $206 billion in annual compliance costs, institutions need smarter, more efficient solutions. The digital identity market, with projected >16% CAGR growth through 2029, presents a massive opportunity for solutions that combine security, compliance, and user experience.

“Facephi shares our mission of protecting financial institutions and their customers from risk while enabling safe, inclusive finance,” said Hazem Mulhim, CEO at Eastnets. “Like us they are committed to constant innovation to stay ahead in a world where technology can be an enabler for criminals. By combining Eastnets’ AI-driven compliance expertise with Facephi’s biometric innovation, we’re equipping banks to fight fraud and build digital trust at scale.”

Facephi CEO Javier Mira added: “This alliance is far more than a technology integration – it’s about reshaping the fight against financial crime on a global scale. By merging compliance and biometrics, Eastnets and Facephi can protect the financial system end-to-end, offering a defense that is powerful, inclusive and ready to meet the regulatory challenges of tomorrow.”

About Eastnets

Eastnets provides compliance and payment solutions to over 800 financial institutions globally, including 11 of the top 50 banks and 22 central banks. With more than 40 years of experience, Eastnets enables safe and efficient global financial participation through solutions including sanction screening, transaction monitoring, compliance analytics, and consultancy services.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specialising in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on data security and integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at protecting digital identity, the company is headquartered in Spain and has subsidiaries across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. Facephi serves clients in 30 countries worldwide, delivering innovative solutions that address the security challenges of an ever-evolving digital landscape.

