ROKIT America Accelerates Expansion in the Americas… Poised to Become a Strategic Hub for Reverse-Aging and Regenerative Medicine Platforms

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROKIT America, a U.S. subsidiary of AI-driven personalized organ regeneration platform specialist ROKIT Healthcare, is set to accelerate its business expansion across the Americas. The company has been strengthening its role as a strategic base in the region, securing stable revenue and profitability primarily through its reverse-aging platform-based nutraceutical business.

Since its establishment in 2019, ROKIT America has steadily expanded its presence within the market under the innovative philosophy that “aging can be slowed, managed, and even reversed.” The company has steadily expanded its presence in the market, generating approximately USD 3.1 million in revenue in 2024 and achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 71% between 2020 and 2024. This stable revenue base is expected to serve as a solid foundation for the future commercialization and expansion of advanced biotechnologies.

Looking ahead, ROKIT America plans to work closely with its parent company, ROKIT Healthcare, to play a key role in advancing organ regeneration platforms across the Americas. The company aims to position itself as a hub that connects its Reverse Aging Platform with its Organ Regeneration Platform.

Furthermore, the company plans to spearhead commercialization by actively leveraging its existing U.S. patents. Building on patents for its ‘3D Bioprinter,’ ‘Cartilage Regeneration Treatment,’ and ‘Diabetic Foot Ulcer Regeneration,’ the company aims to become a game-changer that will shift the paradigm of the regenerative medicine market through collaborations with leading U.S. research institutions and hospitals.

A ROKIT America spokesperson commented, “ROKIT America has already established independent business capabilities and a stable revenue structure in the U.S. market. Building on this foundation, we plan to further expand into the reverse-aging and regenerative medicine platform sectors, taking our growth in the Americas to the next level.”