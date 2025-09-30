Onex Mourns the Passing of Nigel S. Wright

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With profound sadness, Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today announced the passing of Nigel S. Wright.

Mr. Wright was the Co-Head of Onex Partners, one of Onex’ longest tenured employees and a recognized leader in the investment and business communities. He joined Onex in 1997 and moved to the United Kingdom in 2014 where he was instrumental in establishing the firm’s London office and growing its European footprint. In his personal life, he was committed to public service and devoted himself generously to charitable endeavors and volunteer work that will have a lasting impact.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our cherished colleague and friend, Nigel,” said Bobby Le Blanc, President and CEO. “He was the consummate gentleman who set the standard for professionalism. Over nearly three decades with Onex, he was committed to its values, its culture, and most of all its people, who regarded him with deep admiration and affection. We will miss him dearly.”

“Nigel was a remarkably astute investor, an outstanding leader and an even more exceptional individual,” said Gerry Schwartz, Chairman. “His professional and personal achievements may seem at odds with a man who was so humble and selfless with his time and resources. His passing is a loss not just for Onex but for anyone who had the privilege to know him. I take comfort in knowing that his legacy will carry on through the many enterprises, foundations, charities and individuals who benefited from his kindness and generosity.”

About Onex

Onex is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, Onex has a long track record of creating value and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms. Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information, visit www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.