Serata Capital Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with EventLink Group

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serata Capital Partners (SCP), an Austin-based private equity firm focused on high-growth middle-market companies, today announced a strategic partnership with EventLink Group, a leading experiential marketing platform renowned for delivering best-in-class brand activations for Fortune 500 clients.

Headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, EventLink is a trusted execution partner for clients across automotive, government, healthcare, consumer, and entertainment industries. The company specializes in logistically complex events and logistics—ranging from national product launches to mobile brand experiences—with deep, long-standing client relationships and a reputation for flawless experience delivery.

“EventLink exemplifies the kind of high-integrity, mission-driven partner we look for,” said Drew Bagot, Managing Partner at Serata Capital Partners. “The team has spent decades refining a differentiated service model, earning the trust of global brands through their relentless focus on execution. We’re honored to support their next chapter of growth.”

The partnership will allow EventLink to accelerate expansion into new verticals, invest further in digital and physical logistics capabilities, and pursue targeted strategic acquisitions—all while continuing to operate independently under its existing culture and leadership.

“Our partnership with Serata is not a change in who we are—it’s a commitment to where we’re going,” said Kevin Otis, CEO of EventLink. “Serata brings more than capital. They understand our space, our clients, and our values. With their support, we’re better positioned than ever to create the kinds of brand experiences that move people and deliver measurable results.”

EventLink’s senior team will all remain in their current roles and continue to lead the business forward. The company will maintain its existing client relationships and organizational structure, with day-to-day operations remaining fully intact. With decades of client relationships, EventLink has earned a sterling reputation as a leading partner on complex experience execution. The company’s ‘un-agency’ model emphasizes transparency, agility, and a full-stack internal capability set, including creative, logistics, digital activation, fabrication, staffing, and performance measurement.

Serata Capital Partners was advised by McGuireWoods LLP as legal counsel and legal diligence. Financial and accounting diligence was conducted with the support of Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP. Lockton Companies led insurance and benefits diligence. BrightTower, an investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to EventLink in this transaction.

About Serata Capital Partners

Serata Capital Partners ("SCP") is a middle-market private equity firm based in Austin, Texas with a mission to create partnerships that build real, lasting value for business owners, employees, and investors. SCP seeks to partner with companies across the broader business services and consumer products/services spaces with $7-35MM of EBITDA and a true willingness to strategically partner toward growth, as exhibited by operational continuity and significant rollover investment. SCP drives value through its substantial network of operating and advisory partners, experience in process and systems improvement, and ability to concentrate on only a select number of investments at any given time. Learn more at www.SerataCapital.com.

About EventLink Group

EventLink Group is an innovative experiential marketing and event services firm specializing in high-impact brand activations and strategic customer acquisition engagements. Delivering turnkey experiential solutions across automotive, government, healthcare, and entertainment sectors, the company elevates live experiences with data-driven insights, seamless execution, and immersive programming. Leveraging deep operational expertise, strategic supplier networks, and customizable technology platforms, EventLink partners with clients to drive engagement, ROI, and long-term brand resonance. Learn more at www.EventLinkGroup.com.

