Ibrahim Ahmiane Develops The Ahmiane method - A Structured Path To Disciplined Investing

NEW YORK and HAMBURG, Germany and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profinanz mentoring today announced the expansion of its financial education initiative, with the Ahmiane Method to make structured investment analysis accessible to everyday investors. Developed under the direction of Professorfinanzen (Ibo Ahmiane), this initiative underscores a paradigm shift in financial education—away from speculation and hype, and toward disciplined, evidence-based investing.





Originally inspired by Ahmiane’s personal journey—beginning with a gaming PC project in 2020 that revealed Nvidia as a hidden giant—the method has evolved into a systematic approach to identifying companies that quietly power global industries. Nvidia, then priced around $55, has since grown more than 1,600 percent, serving as a cornerstone example of how overlooked firms can generate long-term wealth.

A Structured Approach to Investing

At the heart of Profinanz Mentoring’s philosophy are two complementary models:

The Ahmiane Score – a seven-factor evaluation system (A-H-M-I-A-N-E) assessing advantages, hidden champion traits, market power, innovation, analytical depth, sustainability, and efficiency.

The system enable participants to distinguish sustainable investments from short-term speculation. By applying these models, investors gain practical tools to evaluate balance sheets, cash flows, dividends, and long-term positioning.

Hidden Champions in Practice

The framework emphasize companies often overlooked in mainstream media but critical to global supply chains. Examples include:

ASML (Netherlands) – Essential to semiconductor manufacturing.

Shin-Etsu (Japan) – Provider of critical silicon wafers.

Epiroc (Sweden) – Mining technology supporting the energy transition.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany) – Leader in medical imaging and ophthalmology.

Symbotic (USA) – Rated 7.2 under the Ahmiane Method in April 2025; since then, the stock has gained over 120%.



From Personal Story to Public Mission

Ahmiane, the son of Moroccan migrants raised in Germany, began his career in risk management at a major bank. His path from modest beginnings to building a portfolio exceeding €6 million remains fully transparent to his community of over 2.6 million followers. Transparency and accessibility are central to his teaching: “If you want to educate others about investing, you must open your own books,” he says.

A Paradigm Shift in Financial Education

By merging the Ahmiane Method, Profinanz Mentoring seeks to democratize financial education. The initiative provides participants with structured processes for wealth-building, rooted in transparency, fundamentals, and long-term discipline.

“Everyone is searching for the next superstar stock,” says Professorfinanzen . “But the real fortunes are built with the companies that make those superstars possible.”

Looking Ahead

As part of its next phase, Profinanz Mentoring plans to broaden access to its educational tools through digital platforms, interactive workshops, and multilingual resources tailored for international investors. With demand for transparent financial education growing in Europe, the Middle East, and North America, the organization aims to position itself as a global hub for evidence-based investing. This expansion reflects not only a response to market demand but also a commitment to empowering individuals—regardless of background—with the knowledge and discipline to achieve financial independence.

Technology will play a central role in this evolution. Profinanz Mentoring is actively exploring the integration of artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics, and interactive dashboards to give users faster insights into market dynamics. These tools will allow retail investors to approach markets with the same level of sophistication as institutional players, further narrowing the gap between professionals and private individuals.

At the same time, community remains a cornerstone of the initiative. Through online forums, mentorship programs, and live events, Profinanz Mentoring is fostering an ecosystem where investors can exchange ideas, share case studies, and learn collaboratively. This emphasis on shared learning ensures that the initiative does not only provide knowledge but also builds a resilient support network that helps individuals stay disciplined through the ups and downs of market cycles.

About Profinanz Mentoring

Founded under the leadership of Professorfinanzen (Ibo Ahmiane), Profinanz Mentoring is dedicated to providing structured and transparent investment education. Through its unique frameworks, the initiative empowers individuals to distinguish between speculation and sustainable investment, helping them achieve financial independence over time.

