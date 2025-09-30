Securities Fraud Investigation Into Marex Group plc (MRX) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Marex Group plc (“Marex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Marex “has engaged in a multi- year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure.” Specifically, the report states that the Company has concealed nearly $1 billion in off-balance-sheet derivatives exposure through a Luxembourg fund it both controls and trades with and that it is using the fund to generate non-cash trading profits and inflate operating cash flow by misclassifying structured note issuance as income.

On this news, Marex’s stock price fell $2.33, or 6.2%, to close at $35.31 per share on August 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

