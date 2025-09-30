Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CTO Realty Growth, Inc., ("CTO" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTO) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 8, 2021, and June 24, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). CTO investors have until October 7, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/cto. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research (“Wolfpack”) published a report entitled “CTO: The B. Riley of REITs.” Citing interviews with former employees and whistleblowers, the Wolfpack report accused CTO of misleading investors about its dividend sustainability and engaging in dubious financial activities. On this news, CTO’s stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 5.42%, to close at $17.10 per share on June 25, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising