SilverSneakers® Celebrates Members Anne H. Thibodeaux and Cecilia Gomez as 2025 Members of the Year

National awards recognize SilverSneakers members who motivate others by demonstrating a commitment to live active, healthy lifestyles.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilverSneakers, one of the nation's leading community fitness programs for older adults, is celebrating the winners of its 2025 Member of the Year Awards. Anne H. Thibodeaux, 79, of New Orleans, LA, and Cecilia Gomez, 93, of Smithtown, NY, were selected from hundreds of nominees nationwide for their inspiring leadership and unwavering commitment to active, healthy living.

Thibodeaux, a retired elementary school teacher, has been named the 2025 SilverSneakers Member of the Year Activity Award winner. The award honors members who consistently set the standard for dedication, pursue ambitious fitness goals, and motivate those around them to do the same. After 34 years of teaching in the classroom, she says her new “job” is preparing herself to live her best life. Thibodeaux takes 11 online SilverSneakers classes a week, finding strength and a sense of family through the program. Her dedication has prepared her to take on new challenges — like climbing the iconic 72 “Rocky Steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Thibodeaux embodies a passion for fitness that extends beyond the gym, continuously raising the bar for herself and others.

SilverSneakers is a benefit available to Thibodeaux as part of her Humana health plan.



“We could not be prouder of Anne,” said Matt Berger, Humana Gulf South Region Medicare President. “Her dedication to health and well-being is an inspiration as she has not only raised the bar for herself but also for her community. She is a testament to the power of a healthy lifestyle at any age. We are proud to support members like Anne, who, through SilverSneakers, are creating new fitness goals, new friendships, and living a more vibrant life.”

Gomez has been named the 2025 SilverSneakers Member of the Year Inspiration Award winner, celebrating her unyielding spirit and determination to live an active, healthy life. A SilverSneakers member for more than 30 years, Gomez has made fitness a priority while navigating significant health challenges. Fluent in Spanish and English, Gomez uses both languages to encourage others and build community. Her perseverance and positivity inspire those around her, proving that no obstacle can stand in the way of her commitment to health, community, and living life to the fullest.

SilverSneakers is a benefit available to Gomez as part of her Aetna health plan.

“We are so proud of Cecilia and her dedication to staying healthy and active,” said Dr. Ali Khan, Medicare Chief Medical Officer, Aetna. “Our partnership with SilverSneakers helps build and maintain the strength and independence our members need to stay healthy as they age. Cecilia’s commitment to her fitness routine and being proactive about her health, even in the midst of health challenges, is something that can serve as an inspiration to all of our Medicare Advantage members.”



Anne and Cecilia are powerful examples of how SilverSneakers members redefine healthy aging. Their commitment to movement demonstrates that fitness is about thriving physically, socially, and emotionally.



An award celebration recognizing Thibodeaux will be held Thursday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Cleary Playground, 3700 Civic St., Room 2, Metairie, LA. A separate celebration for Gomez is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at Gold’s Gym Smithtown, 100 Landing Ave., Smithtown, NY.

For more information about the SilverSneakers Member of the Year, visit https://moyawards.silversneakers.com/.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is one of the nation's leading community fitness programs for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to millions of Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility, enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to SilverSneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, health systems and providers nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Christina Chu

Christina.chu@finnpartners.com

Mary Maude Davis

Marymaude.davis@finnpartners.com