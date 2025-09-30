[Latest] Global HEOR Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.5 Billion by 2034 at a 13.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Health Economics and Outcomes Research HEOR Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service (Economic Modelling/ Evaluation, Real-World Data Analysis and Information Systems, Clinical Outcome, Market Access Solutions and Reimbursement, Others), By Service Provider (Consultancy, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)), By End-use (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Biotech/Pharma Companies, Government Organizations, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global HEOR Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.5 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, the HEOR services market is witnessing steady growth due to the growing interest of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare providers, and payer organizations in the adoption of the services. The world leaders in the industry, including IQVIA, Parexel, ICON plc, and Syneos Health, are investing in data solutions with advanced analytics, real-world evidence platforms, and AI-enabled solutions.

North America prioritizes strict adherence to regulations and robust healthcare infrastructure, while Europe concentrates on cost-effective research, sustainability, and healthcare efficiency initiatives. The Asia-Pacific market is the rapidly developing market driven by the growth of healthcare, increased investments in R&D, and favorable government policies. The partnerships between service providers, research organizations, and regulatory agencies are becoming strategic and stronger in terms of innovation, better patient-centric outcomes and competitiveness on the international level.

Key Trends & Drivers

Shifting Focus Towards the Benefits of Value Healthcare: The healthcare industry is increasingly linking service payment to patient outcomes, not just the services rendered. trend focuses deeply on the treatment’s costs, quality, and effectiveness. HEOR services support biopharma companies in establishing the clinical and economic worth and the broader social impact of drugs and medical devices. The increasing demand for HEOR services stems from payers and healthcare providers needing health economic data to support their reimbursement and pricing strategies. In the pursuit of sustainability and patient-centered values, HEOR is increasingly used in resource allocation in health systems to support the rising demand for evidence-based approaches from governments and health insurers.

Increased Use of Real-World Evidence (RWE): Real-world evidence (RWE) is crucial in illustrating the long-term safety and effectiveness, as well as the economic impact, of any healthcare intervention. Even the FDA and EMA are beginning to use RWE in decision-making processes that go beyond standard clinical trials. HEOR services help companies enter the market by gathering and studying data from electronic health records, patient registries, wearables, claims databases, and other sources to get a complete view of how patients do in real life. This not only facilitates market access but also enhances RWE-driven post-launch surveillance, pricing, and comparative effectiveness studies. The increased confidence in RWE for regulatory submission and reimbursement approval to HEOR services is propelling the demand for these services in the global market. This keeps the market for them growing and is helping the HEOR market as a whole.

Technological Expansion in AI and Big Data Analytics: In this age, most industries are influenced by the application of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics tools. While in the past HEOR put great focus on the use of traditional methods with a great deal of manual work, current analytics technologies are capable of handling and simplifying even the most complex health care data sets. With the help of predictive modeling, simulation of patient outcomes, cost-effectiveness analyses, and the forecasting of challenges associated with market access are now possible. There is also the added advantage of AI driven platforms that foster insights in a way that High Trust stakeholders, in particular, are able to make evidence-based clinical and economic decisions with greater speed, accuracy, and transparency on complex issues. In the same way, HEOR is made more robust and dependable by seamless integration with other forms, such as IoT, cloud computing, and e-health tools.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 8.5 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 1.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Service, Service Provider, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The market of HEOR services is characterized by the increase in demand of real-world evidence, cost-effective analysis, and value-based healthcare. Established providers have good analytics platforms, regulatory knowledge, and associations with pharma and payers and can correctly provide insights, quicker studies, and reliability in assisting pricing, reimbursement, and accessibility strategies in the global market.

Weaknesses: This is due to overdependence on specialized talent and complicated analytics infrastructure, which raises operational expenses. Smaller providers might have difficulties in scaling, adopting a wide range of datasets, and keeping up with changing regional regulations. Lack of standardization of methods may have an impact on consistency, slowing newcomers and modifying competitive benefits to middle-sized companies.

Opportunities: With the increased use of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics, there will be an opportunity to enhance predictive modeling, outcomes measurement, and patient-centered research. Growth in new markmarkets, such as Asia-Pacific, presents unexploited potential due to the expanding healthcare sector, rising pharmaceutical expenditures, and the new government’s emphasis on evidence-based decision-making, which facilitatescker market entry and diversification of services.

Threats: Threats to market operations include regulatory uncertainties, data privacy regulations, and payer inconsistency requirements. Global analytics companies and consulting providers may apply pressure on margins. Moreover, client approvals, disjointed healthcare data, and integration difficulties can obstruct the provision of actionable insights on time, which can affect reputation and contracts in the long term.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the HEOR Services market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the HEOR Services market forward?

What are the HEOR Services Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the HEOR Services Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free

& Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Perspective

The Health economics and outcomes research HEOR services Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: HEOR service focus in North America is secondary only to the United States in relative sophistication to both North America and the world. This observation is close to the region’s boundary, and available data suggests very little independent primary HEOR research in economic evaluation. Canada traces a more abrupt boundary to the north. Canada is currently in the early stages of adopting HEOR practicesity economic corridors. New patterns of economic settlement are transforming the former inner frontier and outer periphery of concentration.

United States: The United States dominates the HEOR market both nationally and worldwide. Widespread adoption of HEOR systems and practices is apparent in hospitals and firms in pharma and biotechnology. HEOR adoption is lowest in HEOR around elements of compliance with and the use of real world data and outcome value assessment frameworks driven by the FDA regulatory guidance.

Canada: Canada is in the early stages of adoption of HEOR. Support comes from universal health care and government efforts to rationalize spending. The focus is on cost effectiveness, environmental sustainability, patient reported outcome measures, and national guideline compliance. Collaborative relationships between the academy and health care are enhancing Canada’s position as a contributor to the North American HEOR market.

Europe: Europe’s market for HEOR Services has developed quite fast and is believed to have been supported by the Tight European Union (EU) rules comprising Health Technologies Approval and sustainability cross-border initiatives. For a reason, Germany, France and the United Kingdom (UK) are believed to be the leaders in investing in HEOR Services for pricing, reimbursement, and policymaking frameworks that are supported by evidence. Investments in collaborative research digital health platforms strengthen the regional market.

Germany: The Adoption of HEOR in Germany is unparalleled in Europe due to the countless Health Technology Assessments (HTA) , the incorporation of health outcome research into the decision-making framework with the HEOR systems to set standards for clinical outcomes in the pharmaceutical industry. Payers and hospitals use HEOR models to verify payments for clinical outcomes as well as reimbursements for healthcare services. The Germany’s emphasis on the use of automation in healthcare further accelerates the adoption of HEOR systems.

United Kingdom (UK): Supporting the adoption of HEOR. The former utilizes HEOR services to optimize patient outcomes, while the latter utilizes them to gain market access. France's commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly, and analytical healthcare solutions in Europe helps maintain its position in the HEOR market. The Pharma, Life Sciences and Hospital Systems in the UK have a high adoption level.

France: With government assistance concerning HTAs and aligned compliance frameworks, France continues to grow steadily, supporting the ongoing and sustained growth of both France and its biotech and pharma industries. HEOR services are used by the former for patient outcome optimization and the latter for market access. France’s position regarding sustainable, eco-friendly, and analytical solutions for healthcare in Europe also helps to maintain France’s position in the HEOR market.

Asia-Pacific: The HEOR services market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is the highest globally and is being driven by increased government funding for pharma R&D, higher healthcare spending, and swift industrial expansion. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are making big investments in health-related R&D and infrastructure. Increased demand for data driven, cost-effective, and easily scalable healthcare solutions drives HEOR adoption in Asia Pacific.

China: Within APAC, China has the most sophisticated HEOR market, driven by powerful government policies on real world data use and cost-effectiveness. Rapid urban growth, proliferation of the pharmaceutical sector, and increased automation and IOT monitoring, and tier city development augment HEOR adoption. China’s expansion in drug production and clinical trials facilitates HEOR implementation in health care and industries in China.

India: Cost-efficient healthcare solutions being churned out for the healthcare market in India make it the fastest HEOR adopting country in South Asia. India, being the target market for pharmaceutical exports can easily afford healthcare solutions & HEOR aids in value recovery. India based CROs and consultancies are gaining traction for value HEOR services catered to a global clientele.

Japan: HEOR adoption in Japan is propelled by government funded pharmaceutical & hospital value outcomes R&D initiatives. Japanese companies are among the most advanced in the world in the application of the IoT and Precision Medicine technologies and Japan is emerging as one of the leaders in sustainable HEOR development in the Asia Pacific region.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region is still in the early stages of HEOR adoption, supported by external partnerships and the international HEOR market. Countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are creating new opportunities for HEOR as they focus on value healthcare and value outcomes initiatives.

Brazil: Brazil is among the leaders in HEOR development in Latin America due to the Latin American dominance of proprietary and government funded healthcare systems, pharmaceutical integration and HEOR infrastructures. The value placed on health, HEOR & outcomes research is growing rapidly in Brazil improving demand for value based HEOR.

Saudi Arabia: As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has been investing in the modernization of the healthcare system and the construction of research facilities. Hospitals, payers, and pharmaceutical companies have started adopting HEOR services for administrative and operational, compliance, and international competition purposes. Saudi Arabia’s position as the HEOR hub in the Middle East is strengthened by the integration of IoT-enabled healthcare monitoring and research in outcomes.

South Africa: South Africa is characterized by steady growth which is reflected in the construction of hospitals, laboratory facilities, and investment into academic research. Use of HEOR in compliance and policy is increasing, especially for the HEOR frameworks developed by other countries. South Africa’s advantageous positioning in the African region is the result of robust partnerships with CROs and healthcare systems, which facilitate the more sophisticated integration of HEOR.

List of the prominent players in the HEOR Services Market:

McKesson Corporation

Axtria

Cardinal Health

Avalon Health Economics

MEDLIOR

IQVIA

PharmaLex GmbH

Syneos Health

RTI Health Solutions

ICON plc

PPD Inc

Others

The HEOR Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Service

Economic Modelling/ Evaluation

Real-World Data Analysis and Information Systems

Clinical Outcome

Market Access Solutions and Reimbursement

Others

By Service Provider

Consultancy

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By End-use

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Biotech/Pharma Companies

Government Organizations

Others

