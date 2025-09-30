Gensmo's Rise Highlights How Fashion Must Navigate the AI Era Amid Ralph Lauren's Debut

Sammamish, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMMAMISH, WA September 30, 2025 - -



At this year's New York Fashion Week, Ralph Lauren introduced its first AI styling assistant, Ask Ralph. This debut signals that generative AI is moving to the forefront of brand strategy, a shift underscored by emerging platforms like Gensmo, which are redefining the user experience from the ground up. According to McKinsey, generative AI could generate as much as $275 billion in additional operating profit for the apparel, fashion, and luxury industries within the next three to five years. In its joint State of Fashion report with The Business of Fashion, nearly three-quarters of executives said they plan to increase investment in generative AI, particularly in consumer-facing use cases. For brands, the stakes are clear: adopting AI well may determine not just operational efficiency, but cultural relevance and consumer attention.



Across the industry, adoption is already underway. Zalando has rolled out an AI shopping assistant, Levi's is experimenting with AI-generated e-commerce models, and LVMH is developing Gaia, its internal AI platform for creative and operational use. But some of the most forward-looking applications are not coming from legacy giants; they are being shaped by new platforms designed from the ground up with AI at their core. Among these, Gensmo has emerged as one of the most telling examples of how the fashion experience itself may be redefined.



While Ask Ralph reflects how a heritage house can extend its archives into a digital dialogue, Gensmo flips the script: it begins with visual prompts—images, items, or moods—and responds in visuals: styled collages, interactive try-ons, and avatar-based looks. Its system generates styling advice tailored to body type, aesthetic preference, and occasion, then renders results as visual collages and immersive try-ons. The process itself is visual from start to finish: users initiate with an image or context, and Gensmo AI answers back in collages, try-on visuals, or vibe-based immersive graphics—creating a seamless loop that feels less like querying a search engine, and more like swapping outfit pics with a fashion BFF.



Instead of text-based suggestions, users encounter interactive, story-like presentations that can be explored, remixed, and even placed onto personalized avatars. Questions like what to wear to a rooftop party, or how to style using an image of the item the user already has, become the entry point into a visual journey where inspiration, experimentation, and purchase converge within a single loop.



This approach points toward a broader shift in AI and fashion: from making existing brand archives more searchable to constructing new, consumer-led environments for discovery and self-expression. Gensmo is not positioned against Ask Ralph so much as it complements and extends the conversation, showing how AI can empower consumers to participate directly in shaping their own style journeys. Together, these examples illustrate two trajectories of AI adoption—brand-driven curation and consumer-driven immersion—that are likely to coexist and evolve in tandem.



For fashion companies, the takeaway is that AI is no longer an optional experiment but a necessity. The question is no longer whether to integrate it, but how to do so in a way that resonates with consumers' expectations for personalization, interactivity, and cultural relevance. The window to define these applications is narrowing, and those that can combine strategic experimentation with a focus on user experience, as Gensmo has demonstrated, will be best positioned to lead the industry's next chapter.

