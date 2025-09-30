Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at Regency at Sienna Community in Missouri City, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking at its newest Houston-area luxury home community for active adults, Regency at Sienna. A groundbreaking event was recently held at the Regency at Sienna community located on Sienna Parkway and Regency Lake Drive in Missouri City.

Regency at Sienna is located in the award-winning master-planned community of Sienna, offering single-family homes on expansive home sites in an exclusive, intimate setting.

“We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of this highly anticipated new home community together with Johnson Development and the town of Missouri City,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “We have seen incredible interest from home shoppers in Sienna, and we look forward to bringing one of our signature active adult communities and Regency lifestyle to this exceptional location.”





Nestled within the sought-after Sienna master plan, Regency at Sienna brings 55+ luxury living to one of Texas’s most desirable locations. This exclusive active-adult community will offer three collections of single-family home designs thoughtfully crafted for comfort and convenience. Home shoppers will discover modern, open floor plans, stunning architecture. Toll Brothers customers will also have the opportunity to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultant at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Toll Brothers homes in Regency at Sienna will be priced starting from the upper $400,000s to mid-$600,000s.

Homeowners at Regency at Sienna will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to exclusive amenities only available to Regency residents, including a lake side clubhouse, pool, sports courts, and an onsite lifestyle director. In addition, Toll Brothers homeowners will have access to the Sienna master plan amenities, including a golf course, walking trails, pools, and more. The community offers premier access to the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Farm-to-Market Road (FM) 521, and Highway 6, making it easy to explore the surrounding area and beyond.

For more information on Regency at Sienna and Toll Brothers new home communities in the Houston area, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

