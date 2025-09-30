Terrestrial Energy Selected for DOE Office of Nuclear Energy Fuel Line Pilot Program, Advancing Comprehensive Nuclear Supply Chain Strategy

Fuel Line Pilot Program selection builds on Terrestrial Energy's Advanced Reactor Pilot Program participation, underscoring DOE’s confidence in the Company’s IMSR technology and its fuel cycle strategy for commercialization

Fuel Line Pilot Program selection strengthens domestic nuclear fuel supply chain capabilities while supporting accelerated pathway to commercial deployment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc., a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using Generation IV reactor technology, today announced its selection for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy's Fuel Line Pilot Program. This selection represents a significant validation of Terrestrial Energy's comprehensive Western supply chain strategy and marks another critical milestone in the company's accelerated Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) commercialization pathway, further underscoring the Company’s leadership in advanced fuel cycle innovation, strengthening its ability to deliver near-term deployment, and reinforcing its role as a cornerstone in U.S. energy security and industrial competitiveness.

The Fuel Line Pilot Program, established in May under President Trump’s Executive Order 14301, addresses the nation’s shortage of domestic nuclear fuel resources. Through this program, Terrestrial Energy will establish an IMSR fuel line within a DOE-authorized facility, linking early research and demonstration of IMSR fuel salt production directly to commercial licensing and the deployment of its IMSR plant. Through this fuel line project, Terrestrial Energy will strengthen U.S. industrial capability by engaging Western suppliers and partners to advance the molten salt reactor fuel cycle within a secure domestic nuclear fuel supply chain anchored in the United States.

Terrestrial Energy's selection for the Fuel Line Pilot Program directly complements the company's recent selection for DOE's Advanced Reactor Pilot Program announced in August 2025, creating a comprehensive framework that spans both reactor development and fuel supply chain capabilities. Together, these selections position Terrestrial Energy's IMSR technology at the forefront of America's nuclear renaissance while validating the company's integrated approach to commercialization.

Terrestrial Energy’s Western supply chain assurance is anchored by its use of Standard Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (SALEU) fuel, enriched to less than 5% uranium-235. Unlike reactor developers dependent on High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU)—the supply of which faces significant supply challenges worsened by geopolitical tensions—Terrestrial Energy avoids these vulnerabilities, enabling rapid scaling to meet growing market demand for clean, reliable energy across data center, industrial heat, and grid applications. With an established SALEU fuel supply supported by domestic U.S. production, decades of regulatory acceptance, and now by the DOE’s Nuclear Energy Fuel Line Pilot Program, Terrestrial Energy is uniquely positioned to leverage its fuel line project into an accelerated and practical pathway to early IMSR plant deployment.

“President Trump has made clear that a strong nuclear sector is a central component of America’s energy security and prosperity,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy James P. Danly. “Restoring a secure domestic fuel supply will ensure that advanced reactors can move quickly from design to deployment and into operation. The ability to produce these fuels is essential to ensuring American leadership in nuclear energy and to meeting the nation’s growing demand for reliable power.”

"Our selection for both the Advanced Reactor Pilot Program and now the Fuel Line Pilot Program underscores DOE’s confidence in Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR technology and our comprehensive supply chain strategy," said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. "This dual recognition validates our focus on delivering not just innovative reactor technology, but the fuel cycle and supply chain ecosystem essential for successful commercialization. Together, these capabilities position Terrestrial Energy to meet the rapidly growing demand for reliable, carbon-free power across multiple industrial sectors."

Key suppliers such as Westinghouse Electric Company will support this project through fuel supply and logistics, building on Terrestrial Energy’s existing partnership with Westinghouse, launched in 2023, to plan and design an IMSR fuel pilot plant. This collaboration leverages Westinghouse’s established deconversion and fuel manufacturing infrastructure to advance Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR deployment strategy.

Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR plants are designed to deliver zero-carbon, reliable, and dispatchable power as well as high-temperature industrial heat at competitive cost. Their components and materials are drawn from U.S. supply chains anchored in the United States, supporting domestic manufacturing across multiple states. With nameplate capacity of 822 MWth / 390 MWe and a modular design, IMSR plants can provide distributed supply for data centers, industrial applications, and grid support, extending nuclear energy’s reach well beyond traditional electricity markets. Terrestrial Energy’s integrated IMSR development and commercialization strategy positions the company at the forefront of advancing the President’s objectives to rebuild U.S. nuclear fuel and reactor capability.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the full transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and data center operation. In so doing, they extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

On March 26, 2025, Terrestrial Energy and HCM II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HOND) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination”) that would result in the combined Company (Terrestrial Energy) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “IMSR”.

