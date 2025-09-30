Strata Announces 2025 Investor Day

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTA, "Strata" or the "Company"), formerly known as Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE), will hold an Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Monday, November 17th 2025. The event will begin at 2:00pm ET and will include presentations by members of the management team.

Investors and analysts can register for the Investor Day on the events section of Strata’s Investor Relations website that can be found here. A live video webcast and presentation materials will be available on the day of the event at ir.stratacrtical.com.

About Strata Critical Medical

Strata is a time-critical logistics and medical services provider to the U.S. healthcare industry. We operate one of the nation’s largest air transport and surgical services networks for transplant hospitals and organ procurement organizations, offering an integrated “one call” solution for donor organ recovery.

Strata’s core services include air and ground logistics, surgical organ recovery, organ placement and normothermic regional perfusion for the transplant industry, as well as perfusion staffing and equipment solutions for cardiovascular surgery centers, offered under the Trinity Medical Solutions and Keystone Perfusion brands.

For more information, visit www.stratacritical.com.

Contacts

Mathew Schneider

investors@srta.com