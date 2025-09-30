Howard Hughes Holdings Announces Appointment of Thom Lachman and Susan Panuccio to Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH) today announced the appointment of Thom Lachman and Susan Panuccio as independent Directors of the Company.

“Thom and Susan both bring tremendous expertise and proven track records of delivering growth and long-term value creation, and we are delighted to welcome them to the Board,” said Bill Ackman, Executive Chairman of Howard Hughes Holdings. “Thom’s operational excellence and leadership in global consumer brands, and Susan’s deep experience in corporate strategy and financial transformation will be invaluable as the company diversifies and grows into the next great diversified holding company.”

“We are pleased to welcome Thom and Susan at the start of what promises to be a defining new chapter for Howard Hughes Holdings,” said David R. O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. “Their extensive experience and fresh perspectives will strengthen our Board as we execute our long-term growth objectives.”

Mr. Lachman is the Chairman and CEO of Duracell, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Duracell is the leading global disposable battery brand in the world with a presence in over 90 countries. Mr. Lachman joined Duracell in 2016 as the North America President and leader of the transition team after Duracell was purchased from Procter and Gamble. He was promoted to Chairman and CEO in 2018. Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway, Mr. Lachman worked for Procter and Gamble for 33 years on some of the most well-known and valuable global packaged good brands including Gillette, Tide, Old Spice, Pampers, and Cover Girl. Mr. Lachman earned a BS in Chemical Engineering as well as an MBA from Tulane University.

Ms. Panuccio started her professional career with KPMG and held finance roles at Ansett Australia and AngloGold Ashanti prior to joining News Corporation in 2002. At News Corporation, Ms. Panuccio held a variety of strategic, operational and finance roles in the UK and Australia. She became CFO of News UK in 2008 and CFO of News Corp Australia in 2013, serving on the Board of Foxtel and the ASX listed REA. In 2017, she became CFO of News Corp, a diversified News and Information services company in New York. During her tenure as CFO, she oversaw financial strategy during a transformative period marked by the company’s transition towards a digital and subscription led business, which delivered margin expansion, strong share price growth and shareholder returns. Ms. Panuccio earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Technology from Ballarat University.

Mr. Lachman and Ms. Panuccio succeed Beth Kaplan and Steve Shepsman, who did not stand for re-election at the Company’s Annual Meeting.

About Howard Hughes Holdings

Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) is a holding company focused on growing long-term shareholder value. Through its real estate platform, Howard Hughes Communities, HHH owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Merriweather District® in Columbia, Maryland. Howard Hughes Holdings is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “enables,” “realize,” “plan,” “intend,” “assume,” “transform” and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

