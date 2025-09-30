Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.5 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $53.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $49.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2025 was $1,139.67, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $873.62 at June 30, 2024.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.1 million from $12.7 million a year ago to $12.8 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.3 million from $5.1 million to $5.4 million and gross written premiums increased $25.7 million, moving from $235.2 million to $260.9 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 61.8% to 58.3%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.2 million from $3.1 million to $3.3 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. Pursuant to this strategy, in the 3rd quarter of 2025 the Company will reduce the outstanding principal balances in its 12% and 9% Senior Secured Notes by $3.0 million and $0.7 million respectively for a total debt reduction of $3.7 million, reducing total outstanding debt from $20.8 million to $17.1 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services in the United States. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
       
       
    June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
       
  Investments:   
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$153,525  $143,633 
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,008   - 
  Cash and cash equivalents 54,855   46,600 
  Restricted cash 1,302   4,861 
  Accrued investment income 1,101   1,029 
  Premiums receivable 226,659   211,771 
  Deferred insurance premiums 307,663   267,765 
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net 460,545   413,541 
  Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,756   10,215 
  Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
  Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
  Other assets 5,272   3,972 
   Total Assets$1,260,536  $1,141,237 
       
       
Liabilities and Equity   
       
 Liabilities:   
  Loss and loss expense reserve$431,559  $421,018 
  Deferred commission income 7,652   7,154 
  Unearned premiums 320,014   281,176 
  Ceded premium payable 264,213   209,033 
  Payable to general agents 313   276 
  Funds withheld 130,143   126,839 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28,570   26,256 
  Notes payable 20,771   20,771 
  Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
  Interest payable 578   578 
  Deferred tax liability 2,882   1,956 
   Total Liabilities 1,206,995   1,095,357 
       
 Shareholders' Equity:   
  Common shares 4,698   4,698 
  Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,667)  (3,561)
  Retained deficit (137,669)  (144,436)
   Total Shareholders' Equity 53,541   45,880 
       
       
   Total Liabilities and Equity$1,260,536  $1,141,237 
       
       
  See Notes to June 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
       


 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
           
           
    Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
    2025 2024
 2025 2024
 Revenues       
           
  Net premiums earned$12,783  $12,680  $26,136  $23,550 
  Fee income 5,386   5,126   11,802   11,070 
  Net investment income 472   270   962   497 
  Net realized gains on investments (6)  4   (6)  4 
  Other income 38   20   53   37 
           
           
   Total revenues 18,673   18,100   38,947   35,158 
           
 Expenses       
  Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,455   7,835   14,506   14,330 
  Acquisition expenses 4,052   3,567   8,125   7,152 
  Operating expenses 3,294   3,052   6,415   6,219 
  Interest expense 578   578   1,157   1,156 
           
   Total expenses 15,379   15,032   30,203   28,857 
           
           
Pre-tax net profit (loss)$3,294  $3,068  $8,744  $6,301 
  Income tax (expense) (780)  (728)  (1,977)  (1,465)
           
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 2,514   2,340   6,767   4,836 
           
           
 Net profit (loss) per common share:       
 Basic$53.51  $49.81  $144.04  $102.94 
 Diluted 53.51   49.81   144.04   102.94 
           
 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:       
 Basic 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
 Diluted 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
           
See Notes to June 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
           