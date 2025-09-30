The Joint Corp. Names Debbie L. Gonzalez Chief Marketing Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced Debbie L. Gonzalez joined as Chief Marketing Officer, effective October 7, 2025, replacing Lori Abou Habib.

The Joint CEO, President and Director Sanjiv Razdan said, “Debbie has extensive experience in leading transformation of global brand strategies and in marketing capabilities for multi-site retail as well as health and wellness concepts. Having served as CMO for public, private and consulting companies, she drove brand development, performance marketing, customer acquisition, digital, and innovation roadmaps. In addition, while at Massage Envy, she led the vision of the wellness franchise membership model, fortifying her knowledge in franchise operations and the overall wellness industry.”

Gonzalez said, “The Joint is focused on building its brand and franchisee relationships. I am excited to join the team at this pivotal time in the company’s evolution as we focus on becoming America's most accessible health and wellness services company.”

Razdan added, “Over the past two years, Lori made key contributions to advance our marketing, digital and brand awareness. We wish her the very best in her next chapter.”

About Debbie L. Gonzalez

Debbie L. Gonzalez is a CMO and board director known for building brands, modernizing go-to-market engines, and elevating customer experience with data, analytics, and generative AI. Most recently, she was CMO/SVP, Global Marketing and Communications at Concentrix, a Fortune 500 company, where she led a global team across corporate and employer brand, performance marketing, digital, PR/comms, and creative. Previously, she was Chief Brand/Marketing Officer at Massage Envy Franchising, where she repositioned the business to a Total Body Care wellness platform, centralized performance marketing and digital, lifted brand awareness, and improved reputation ratings. Gonzalez also operated her own consultancy for multi-site consumer services, restaurant, and franchise brands. Early in her career, she held product leadership roles at PetSmart, Herman Millerand Gerber.

Gonzalez holds an MBA from Thunderbird and a BBA/Economics from the University of San Diego. She has been featured in CMO.com, CMO Outlook, and AdAge, and volunteers in community leadership roles in Arizona. She currently serves on the board of El Pollo Loco, sitting on the Compensation and Nominating & Governance Committees.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale, with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times’ annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.” SUCCESS named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

