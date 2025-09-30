Kajeet Reaffirms Commitment to K-12 and Library Connectivity as FCC Votes to Cut Wi-Fi Funding through E-Rate

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet®, a leader in managed, education-grade connectivity solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to America’s school districts and libraries as the FCC ends E-Rate support for school bus Wi-Fi and hotspots. Districts and libraries that applied for funding for fiscal year 2025 requested $42.6 million to use E-Rate funds for hotspots and $15.3 million for school bus Wi-Fi, according to federal data.

“Our mission hasn’t changed because policy winds shifted,” said Landon Garner, President of Kajeet. “We are here for districts and libraries—full stop. We have built contingency plans so teaching and learning don’t miss a beat, and we bring a variety of options to the table to fit budgets and timelines. From filtered hotspots and school-bus connectivity to private wireless networks and multi-carrier coverage, we’ll help education and library leaders keep students and patrons connected—when access to connectivity is a crucial part of success and equity in our society.

What districts and libraries can expect from Kajeet right now:

Continuity data plans to prevent service interruptions as federal off-campus support changes (step-down, bridge, or phased approaches).

to prevent service interruptions as federal off-campus support changes (step-down, bridge, or phased approaches). Flexible options (e.g., multi-carrier pooling, seasonal or month-to-month terms, and right-sizing data) to match local budget realities.

(e.g., multi-carrier pooling, seasonal or month-to-month terms, and right-sizing data) to match local budget realities. Education-grade safeguards include CIPA-aligned filtering and detailed usage analytics via Kajeet’s Sentinel ® management platform.

include CIPA-aligned filtering and detailed usage analytics via Kajeet’s Sentinel management platform. A range of hardware options to help get devices and Wi-Fi into the hands of those most in need during the school year.

options to help get devices and Wi-Fi into the hands of those most in need during the school year. Funding navigation support, including guidance on alternative state and local options and how to align connectivity to instructional priorities.



“While disappointed in the vote by the FCC today, our team won’t let districts and libraries go it alone,” Garner added. “We’ll map a path that sustains equitable access and keeps modern connectivity tools at the forefront of those who need them most.”

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides end-to-end wireless connectivity services to Public Sector and Enterprise customers. Our multi-carrier platform, SIMs, and devices deliver secure, CIPA-aligned internet access with content filtering, data controls, and real-time analytics. From mobile hotspots and vehicle/route connectivity to fixed and IoT deployments, we make it simple to connect, manage, and scale fleets across networks—backed by expert support. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations safely connect millions of devices. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

