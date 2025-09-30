GoPlus Security Whitepaper Registered Under MiCAR Framework, Reinforcing Its Compliance Efforts





SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoPlus Security, a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider, announced that its whitepaper has been successfully registered under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), the European Union’s regulatory framework for digital assets. This registration represents an important step in GoPlus Security’s ongoing efforts to align with global compliance requirements and ensure transparency in its operations.

A Step Toward Greater Transparency

MiCAR is the world’s first comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto-assets, aimed at harmonizing rules across the European Union and providing a clear standard for the industry. By completing the registration process, GoPlus Security’s whitepaper has been included in the official MiCAR register, confirming that the submission met the completeness requirements set out by the regulation.

While this registration does not represent an endorsement or approval by EU authorities, it provides a foundation for GoPlus Security to strengthen its position in the European market and further develop trusted relationships with users, institutions, and regulators.

As a pioneer in Web3 security, GoPlus Security delivers critical infrastructure for wallets, exchanges, and decentralized applications. Its core capabilities — including security APIs, smart contract risk detection, and address risk profiling — empower developers and users to interact safely across multiple blockchains.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Compliance and Innovation

GoPlus Security views MiCAR registration as part of a broader journey toward building a comprehensive compliance framework. The company will continue to enhance its internal governance, while also deepening investments in security technology to make Web3 safer, more transparent, and accessible for all participants.

About GoPlus Security

GoPlus Security is a global leader in Web3 security infrastructure, committed to providing developers, wallets, exchanges, and users with reliable and scalable security data services. Through its innovative security APIs and decentralized security network, GoPlus is building the foundational layer for a safer blockchain ecosystem. Its mission is to reduce risks and ensure trust in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

