Shareholders who lost money in shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors about a federal securities class action lawsuit Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) (“Semler” or the “Company”).

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) Securities Class Action Summary

Court: United States District Court for the Northern District of California

United States District Court for the Northern District of California Class Period: March 10, 2021 – April 15, 2025

March 10, 2021 – April 15, 2025 Allegations: The filed complaint alleges that Semler Scientific and its executives made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose:





The filed complaint alleges that Semler Scientific and its executives made and failed to disclose: That the company was under a material investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for potential False Claims Act violations .



for potential . While discussing potential violations of the False Claims Act publicly, they spoke only in hypothetical terms , despite the DOJ’s active investigation.

, despite the DOJ’s active investigation. As a result, investors were allegedly misled, and the company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading throughout the class period.



Next Steps for Investors: Shareholders who suffered losses can seek appointment as lead plaintiff prior to October 28, 2025 by contacting Wolf Haldenstein.

